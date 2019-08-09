At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Analysts See $0.14 EPS; Herbalife International (HLF) Has 1.32 Sentiment

Analysts expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to report $0.14 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 187.50% from last quarter’s $-0.16 EPS. HOME’s profit would be $8.39M giving it 9.02 P/E if the $0.14 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, At Home Group Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 234,282 shares traded. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has declined 83.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HOME News: 24/04/2018 – S&P Raises Home Group Issue-Level Rating on First-Lien Term Loan to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP SEES 1Q PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS1 OF $0.25 TO $0.27; 22/03/2018 – RPT-AT HOME GROUP INC HOME.N SEES FY 2019 SALES $1.154 BLN TO $1.161 BLN; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT £39-41M IN FY19; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – IN COMING FY, TARGETING LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD OF MARKET IN BOTH RETAIL AND VET GROUP; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – FY MERCHANDISE REVENUE OF 765.4 MLN STG VS 716.7 MLN STG A YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – FY STATUTORY PBT 79.6 MLN STG VS 95.4 MLN STG A YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – S&P Raises Home Group Corporate Credit Rating to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 22/03/2018 – At Home Group Sees FY19 Net $76M-Net $79.5M; 22/03/2018 – HOME SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS $1.18 TO $1.24, EST. $1.15

Herbalife International Inc (HLF) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 124 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 94 reduced and sold positions in Herbalife International Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 139.68 million shares, down from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Herbalife International Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 5 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 65 Increased: 80 New Position: 44.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. The company has market cap of $5.76 billion. It offers science products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It has a 18.85 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. holds 24.36% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. for 6.07 million shares. Icahn Carl C owns 35.23 million shares or 7.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Antipodean Advisors Llc has 7.53% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The California-based Route One Investment Company L.P. has invested 2.67% in the stock. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,782 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering At Home Group (NYSE:HOME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. At Home Group has $3000 highest and $800 lowest target. $21.25’s average target is 320.79% above currents $5.05 stock price. At Home Group had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 10. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Thursday, March 28.