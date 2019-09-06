At Home Group (HOME) Equal-Weight Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley; The PT is $6.0000; American Realty Trust Has 0.42 Sentiment

New York: In an analyst note issued on Friday morning, Morgan Stanley kept their Equal-Weight rating on shares of At Home Group (NYSE:HOME). They currently have a $6.0000 PT on the company. Morgan Stanley’s target gives a potential downside of -10.45% from the company’s close price.

American Realty Trust Inc (ARL) investors sentiment decreased to 0.42 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -2.38, from 2.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 5 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 12 sold and trimmed holdings in American Realty Trust Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 262,359 shares, down from 278,416 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding American Realty Trust Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 4 New Position: 1.

At Home Group Inc. operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company has market cap of $429.08 million. The companyÂ’s stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, frames, pottery, bar stools, garden dÃ©cor, rugs and mats, bedding and bath products, Halloween decorations, sculptures, beds and mattresses, harvest decorations, silk flowers, candles, home organization products, sofas, chairs, kitchenware, stands, Christmas decorations, lamps, storage products, consumables, mirrors, tables, Easter decorations, patio products, vases, floor plants and trees, pet items, wall arts, food preparation items, pillows and cushions, and window treatments. It has a 10 P/E ratio. As of September 13, 2017, it operated 141 stores in 33 states.

The stock increased 2.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 171,833 shares traded. At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) has declined 83.25% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HOME News: 22/03/2018 – At Home Group Sees FY19 Capex $170M-$190M; 16/05/2018 – At Home Opens New Home Décor Superstore in New Hartford; 22/03/2018 – AT HOME GROUP INC HOME.N SEES FY 2019 SALES UP 22 PCT; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – IN COMING FY, TARGETING LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUE GROWTH AHEAD OF MARKET IN BOTH RETAIL AND VET GROUP; 22/03/2018 – HOME SEES FY ADJ PROFORMA EPS $1.18 TO $1.24, EST. $1.15; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – SEES GROUP GROSS MARGIN DOWN (75-125) BPS IN FY19; 22/03/2018 – RPT-AT HOME GROUP INC SEES 2019 PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EPS OF $1.18 TO $1.24; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – FY GROUP LIKE FOR LIKE REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.5 PCT VS 1.5 PCT GROWTH A YEAR AGO; 22/05/2018 – PETS AT HOME GROUP PLC PETSP.L – SEES CAPITAL INVESTMENT £39-41M IN FY19; 24/04/2018 – S&P Raises Home Group Corporate Credit Rating to ‘B+’ From ‘B’

Among 3 analysts covering At Home Group (NYSE:HOME), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. At Home Group has $3000 highest and $600 lowest target. $17’s average target is 153.73% above currents $6.7 stock price. At Home Group had 7 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $800 target in Monday, June 10 report. Buckingham Research maintained At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) on Thursday, March 28 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Introducing At Home Group (NYSE:HOME), The Stock That Tanked 82% – Yahoo Finance" on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "At Home Group Inc. (HOME) Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Confidence fades in At Home – Seeking Alpha" on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance" published on August 30, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com's news article titled: "2 Stocks Slipping After Earnings – Schaeffers Research" with publication date: September 05, 2019.

It closed at $11.99 lastly. It is down 17.18% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.18% the S&P500.

American International Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in American Realty Investors, Inc. for 1,319 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. owns 174 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of America Corp De has 0% invested in the company for 3,462 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Plc has invested 0% in the stock. Blackrock Inc., a New York-based fund reported 137,650 shares.