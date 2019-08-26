At&T (T) Position Maintained by Markston International Llc; Holder Clark Capital Management Group Has Increased Raytheon Co (RTN) Position

Markston International Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 14,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 468,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.70M, up from 454,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 573,144 shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 23/03/2018 – AT&T Announces CWA-Represented Employees Vote to Ratify Mobility Southeast Agreement; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says It Made a `Big Mistake’ Hiring Michael Cohen; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – AT&T and Honeywell Team Up on Connected Aircraft and Freight Solutions; 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 12/04/2018 – QATAR BOND TRANCHES INCLUDE $6 BLN MATURING IN 2048, PRICED AT T PLUS 205 BASIS POINTS; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 60.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clark Capital Management Group Inc bought 1,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 4,862 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $885,000, up from 3,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $182.38. About 17,166 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 21/03/2018 – RAYTHEON CO. BOOSTS DIV BY 8.8% 14TH CONSECUTIVE ANNUAL BOOST; 29/05/2018 – Kratos Receives 4-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon; 15/03/2018 – Raytheon Wins $150.4 Million U.S. Army Contract; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 13/03/2018 – Raytheon: Adriane M. Brown Elected to Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 28/03/2018 – Poland signs agreement with U.S. government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense system

More notable recent Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “US Army awards Raytheon $108 million contract for Afghanistan Air Force training – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Raytheon Canada, Maerospace Partner To Fight Illegal Offshore Activity – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Raytheon (RTN) Secures $105.5M Contract from NATO to Upgrade Germany’s Patriot Integrated Air & Missile Defense System – StreetInsider.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What United Technologies’ Earnings Mean to Investors – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Announces Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Raytheon Company (RTN) – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

