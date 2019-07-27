At & T Corp. (T) Holding Maintained by Salem Capital Management Inc; Highlander Capital Management Increases Holding in Fedex (FDX)

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At & T Corp. (T) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 22,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 149,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68M, up from 126,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At & T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 32.89M shares traded or 17.42% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 22/03/2018 – AT&T and Justice Department Face Over Time Warner Merger (Video); 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N – MADE THIS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Scraps IPO of Vrio Unit in Setback for Debt Reduction Push; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 90.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $726,000, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $174.94. About 1.98 million shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SAYS ADDING 500 FEDEX OFFICE LOCATIONS INSIDE WALMART STORES WITHIN TWO YEARS; 04/05/2018 – UK CMA – INVESTIGATING COMPLETED ACQUISITION BY RESTORE PLC OF CERTAIN BUSINESSES OF TNT UK LIMITED; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX ACQUIRED P2P MAILING FOR £92M; 23/04/2018 – DJ FedEx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FDX); 21/03/2018 – Texas bombing suspect blows himself up as police close in- officials; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY $6B GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT FROM METROPOLITAN LIFE; 27/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – HAS ACQUIRED P2P MAILING LIMITED, A PROVIDER OF WORLDWIDE E-COMMERCE TRANSPORTATION SOLUTIONS; 20/03/2018 – Globalnews.ca: BREAKING: A package containing nails and shrapnel exploded at a FedEx centre in Texas early Tuesday morning,; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber mailed second explosive from same FedEx location

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holt Advsr Ltd Co Dba Holt Prns Ltd Partnership has 18,754 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd accumulated 24,646 shares. Valmark Advisers holds 28,944 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Company reported 0.03% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Counselors Incorporated invested in 832,460 shares or 1.11% of the stock. 4.53M are owned by Lord Abbett & Co Lc. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt has invested 1.73% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 8,373 shares. Pure Fincl Advsrs has 7,933 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Chatham Cap Gru holds 0.18% or 22,941 shares in its portfolio. Credit Limited Liability Company reported 4.41% stake. Shoker Inv Counsel reported 28,054 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price has invested 1.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cim Invest Mangement has invested 0.29% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Management Mi has invested 0% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability invested in 0.59% or 90,963 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Incorporated Lc has 896,762 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,721 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc reported 5,019 shares. The Tennessee-based Southeastern Asset Mgmt Tn has invested 7.63% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cobblestone Advisors Lc accumulated 0.02% or 1,210 shares. California Employees Retirement System, a California-based fund reported 518,404 shares. Deltec Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 4,200 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has 0.15% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 54,967 shares. Carnegie Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.34% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) or 27,369 shares. Birmingham Cap Al has invested 1.39% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Mai Cap, Ohio-based fund reported 3,320 shares. Private Tru Na holds 0.29% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,573 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $318,546 activity. 600 shares were bought by Inglis John C, worth $100,614 on Friday, July 12.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,600 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $198,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,351 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,828 shares, and cut its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.