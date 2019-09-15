At&T (T) Share Value Rose While White Pine Investment Co Upped Holding; Hemenway Trust Company Increases Holding in Becton Dickinson (BDX)

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 32.59M shares traded or 4.97% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T, TIME WARNER INC SAW U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ANTITRUST LAWSUIT COMING, WERE PREPARED TO LITIGATE; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – Live now on @CNBC TV: AT&T chairman & chief executive Randall Stephenson speaks from #CodeCon about the Time Warner deal, content, and more; 08/03/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT FULLY COOPERATED WITH MUELLER RE COHEN: CNBC

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson (BDX) by 135.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 15,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 26,717 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.73 million, up from 11,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $260.7. About 605,580 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Alberto Mas President of Medical Segment; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%; 09/05/2018 – Becton, Dickinson and Co Hires Banks to Arrange Investor Meetings in UK Starting May 15; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 26/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Barricor” Lithium Heparin Plasma Blood Collection Tubes for Invitro Diagnostic; 26/04/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON & CO: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Investorplace.com” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Cautious About Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) ROE Of 5.1%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans Crocker holds 3,532 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 3.44 million are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Gabelli Funds Llc invested 0.05% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Fincl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0.11% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Invest House Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,333 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt holds 2.85% or 77,265 shares. One Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.07% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 1,785 shares in its portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Llc has invested 3.18% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). M&R Management holds 0.37% or 6,499 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advisors Lc invested in 1,066 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Murphy Capital Management reported 0.26% stake. 4,636 were reported by Ferguson Wellman Cap Management. Illinois-based Roberts Glore Communication Inc Il has invested 0.89% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Tennessee-based Patten And Patten Inc Tn has invested 0.04% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1,998 shares to 31,111 shares, valued at $4.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 11,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,907 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: The Time To Pull The Trigger Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “T-Mobile: Sprinting For A Deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T, American Tower sign new long-term deal – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: T, UBER, LYFT, IWM, RH – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Why A Buyback Makes No Sense – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Colonial Trust invested in 0.22% or 35,525 shares. 72,878 are held by Naples Glob Advisors Ltd. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0.63% or 68.53M shares. Sadoff Invest Ltd Liability Corporation holds 277,562 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd has 0.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Cubic Asset Mgmt Llc has 1.21% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 120,018 shares. Shell Asset Management Communications reported 1.37 million shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Greatmark Investment Prtnrs has 12,209 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Next Fincl Gru Inc holds 0.36% or 100,021 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd owns 787,771 shares. Main Street Ltd Com accumulated 21,621 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Pinnacle Hldgs holds 5,616 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.79% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 277,167 shares. Howe And Rusling holds 1.04% or 179,783 shares. The Connecticut-based Paloma Mgmt has invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).