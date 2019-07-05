At&T (T) Share Value Rose While Zimmer Partners LP Has Increased by $11.63 Million Its Holding; Greystone Managed Investments Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Has Decreased by $2.95 Million as Valuation Rose

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 73,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 881,428 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.10 million, down from 955,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $39.93. About 2.94 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS $10-12 BLN ANNUAL CAPEX IN NEXT FEW YEARS; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT SEES SEMICONDUCTOR MARKET GROWTH AT 5 PCT; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 136.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 650,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.3. About 21.90M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 01/05/2018 – Several Possible Outcomes to AT&T-Time Warner Trial; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 15/03/2018 – Investing.com: AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 07/05/2018 – Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 12/04/2018 – AT&T AUDIENCE Network Orders Another Round of the Critically Acclaimed Original Comedy Series “Loudermilk”; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “AT&T (T) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) Shareholders Have Taken A Painful 82% Share Price Drop – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fintech Focus Rewind: Why This Fintech Executive Thinks Micro-Investing Gives Easier Access To The Markets – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Consider Investing In AT&T Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50B and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.07M shares to 2.58M shares, valued at $176.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Americold Rlty Tr by 2.10 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.15M shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shamrock Asset Ltd Company has 0.52% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Glenview Bancorporation Dept reported 82,244 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp invested 0.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Beck Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.27% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 150,625 shares. First City Cap Mngmt, a Georgia-based fund reported 96,702 shares. Fiera Corp owns 51,730 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.79M shares for 7.66% of their portfolio. Moreover, Shelton Mgmt has 0.55% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Strs Ohio reported 4.85 million shares. Lowe Brockenbrough And Com has 84,370 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Signature Est Investment Advisors holds 0.02% or 6,588 shares. Ohio-based Foster And Motley has invested 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dean Investment Associates Lc stated it has 110,021 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Dearborn Partners Ltd Com holds 721,024 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Repeated Mistakes Are Bound to Haunt Intel Stock – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Taiwan Semiconductor Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on January 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “Rosenblatt Securities Managing Director Sees AMD Pulling Ahead of Intel – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: June 19, 2019.