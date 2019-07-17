At&T (T) Stock Rose While Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding; Gradient Investments Holds Holding in Target (TGT)

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 27060.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 92,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 92,345 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $88.31. About 4.52M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 23/05/2018 – Target’s Profit Gets Squeezed by Big Online Push to Drive Sales; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET RAISING MINIMUM HOURLY WAGE TO $12 IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target to Update More Than 300 Stores Around the Country; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.58. About 16.03 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 26/04/2018 – Time Warner Doesn’t Need AT&T Deal to Succeed — Heard on the Street; 09/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS APRIL SALES AT T$69.4 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Novartis top lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal ‘mistake’; 18/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS DECISION BASED ON CURRENT MARKET CONDITIONS; 07/03/2018 – AT&T: Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Securities, Citigroup Global Markets and Morgan Stanley to be IPO’s Joint Book-Running Manager; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 15/05/2018 – FOX Teams with Ericsson, Intel, AT&T to Deliver 4K over 5G at 2018 U.S. Open; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.85; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Business Solutions Wireless Service Revenue $1.79B; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen as Consultant a `Big Mistake’

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 21,996 shares to 158,553 shares, valued at $7.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Std Palladium Etf T by 5,456 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 113 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Ltd Liability Com accumulated 170,680 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or has invested 0.99% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Com reported 710,435 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Assoc Limited stated it has 0.59% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Peak Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Choate Inv Advisors reported 314,962 shares or 0.58% of all its holdings. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 277,009 shares. 767,000 are held by Denali Advisors Lc. Bollard Group Ltd Llc reported 660,871 shares. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.63% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Commonwealth Bancorp Of Australia accumulated 0.57% or 1.89 million shares. Affinity Invest Advsr Ltd Llc holds 393,556 shares. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership reported 80,926 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Llc stated it has 1.74M shares or 0.44% of all its holdings.