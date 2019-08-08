At&T (T) Stock Rose While Private Bank & Trust Co Cut Its Position by $438,743; Glazer Capital Has Upped Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Position by $2.55 Million; Shares Rose

Glazer Capital Llc increased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 174.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glazer Capital Llc bought 231,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 364,283 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34M, up from 132,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glazer Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.80M market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.61. About 7,644 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 01/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS 1Q ADJ EPS 58C; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 30/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification to Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture and Meet Compliance Requirements; 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Quad/Graphics Acquires Majority Interest in Rise Interactive; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY

Private Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Bank & Trust Co sold 14,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 31,084 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976,000, down from 45,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $34.26. About 1.67 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Debt clause puts AT&T at risk of $1.1bn payout; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 25/04/2018 – Joe Pompeo: Another tidbit: sources told me an idea was floated in which AT&T retains 80% ownership stake in Turner + spins off; 17/05/2018 – AT&T and Aira Announce Global Agreement To Unlock IoT for Good; 11/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: AT&T CEO Says Cohen Payments ‘Big Mistake,’ Chief Lobbyist Retiring

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Ab accumulated 119,200 shares or 0% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Invests Limited holds 0.05% or 554,785 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 174,770 shares. Caxton Lp holds 15,619 shares. Invesco has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 827,795 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 31,305 shares. Whittier Tru Company holds 0% or 34 shares. S&T Retail Bank Pa has 736,738 shares. Ellington Management Gp Limited Liability Co has invested 0.07% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% of its portfolio in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Campbell & Comm Invest Adviser Limited Co holds 46,742 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Netherlands-based Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.01% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Renaissance Tech Ltd Llc owns 268,500 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 0% or 50 shares.

Glazer Capital Llc, which manages about $836.60 million and $678.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Megalith Finl Acquisition Co by 186,846 shares to 277,042 shares, valued at $2.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capitol Invt Corp Iv by 30,304 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,269 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Private Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $3.20B and $708.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,667 shares to 65,384 shares, valued at $12.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (IWR) by 12,504 shares in the quarter, for a total of 950,585 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard (VEA).

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.11 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.