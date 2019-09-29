At&T (T) Shareholder Lincoln National Lifted Stake; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Holder Goodnow Investment Group Has Cut Its Position by $3.84 Million as Share Price Rose

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 7.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 38,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The hedge fund held 505,877 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $50.59M, down from 544,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $110.67. About 367,096 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 17/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Traffic Through March 811.313 Carloads, Down 1.2%; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Appoints Two New Directors to Board; Announces Upcoming Board Changes; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 13/03/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING CARLOADS UP 0.8% IN FEB. :GWR US; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Rev $574.7M

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 16,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 129,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, up from 113,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen for Trump’s Views on Tax, Antitrust; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS REDUCED ITS IPO PRICE RANGE TO $16.00 TO $17.00 FROM PRIOR RANGE OF $19.00 TO $22.00 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Worries Over NBCUniversal Cited by U.S. in Antitrust Suit; 11/05/2018 – Alert: AT&T’s chief said it had made a “big mistake” by; 20/04/2018 – DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim – NYT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 4,823 shares to 6,418 shares, valued at $881,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Res & Comm Strat T (BCX) by 67,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,959 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs has 0.86% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 6.23 million shares. Northstar Asset Mngmt Llc holds 46,100 shares. Nippon Life Glob Americas owns 439,080 shares. Fairfield Bush And Company invested in 0.76% or 66,488 shares. Epoch Investment Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Harvey Co Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Stanley invested 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fjarde Ap stated it has 2.13 million shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 37,811 shares. Rampart Ltd Liability invested in 105,652 shares. Westwood Holdg Group Inc reported 2.15% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust holds 28.49M shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Credit Agricole S A has invested 0.65% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Nadler Gru has 0.26% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Paw Capital Corporation has invested 0.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Goodnow Investment Group Llc, which manages about $697.23 million and $753.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 57,660 shares to 347,565 shares, valued at $19.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 25,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,880 shares, and has risen its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49M for 21.45 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

