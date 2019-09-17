At&T (T) Holder Gruss & Co Upped Its Position by $2.31 Million as Valuation Rose; Gemmer Asset Management Has Upped Apple Computer (AAPL) Holding by $1.16 Million

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $994.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $220.02. About 13.84M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – Apple pay Tech group discloses gender gap; 27/03/2018 – Apple is releasing a new iPad for students. This will be the first non-Pro model to support the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple is also releasing new versions of its productivity apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers, which support Apple Pencil; 18/05/2018 – WITN Headlines: People familiar with recruitment efforts tell The Associated Press that tech giant Apple is strongly; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 06/03/2018 – Apple, Lenovo Caught in Crossfire as U.S.-China Trade War Looms; 10/04/2018 – Ams AG Is Biggest Winner in Apple’s 3-D Sensing, Says Bernstein — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook To Meet With President Trump Wednesday Afternoon — MarketWatch

Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 186.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 70,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 107,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.60M, up from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $270.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.05. About 21.41 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 01/05/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon:; 26/03/2018 – FCC’S PAI WOULD BAR USE OF FUNDS FROM $8.5 BLN UNIVERSAL SERVICE FUND FROM COMPANIES “THAT POSE A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT” — STATEMENT; 20/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Launches 5G Foundation Technologies in New Markets; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Made Payments to Former Trump Lawyer Cohen (Video); 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: FUNDING FOR TIME WARNER PURCHASE IS `IN PLACE’; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 19/04/2018 – US OPPOSES AT&T MOVE TO DISMISS DIRECTV FROM TIME WARNER SUIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee has invested 2.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corporation stated it has 3.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 151,855 are owned by Roffman Miller Pa. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 3.85% or 3.18 million shares in its portfolio. Fiera reported 478,731 shares. Paradigm Asset Co Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,300 shares. Moreover, Dumont & Blake Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.84% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cadence Cap Ltd Company holds 0.12% or 5,911 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque Fincl Bank accumulated 101,105 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Bluestein R H reported 486,170 shares. Mount Vernon Associates Md, Maryland-based fund reported 48,761 shares. Sei Invests holds 1.00 million shares. Horseman Mngmt Limited invested in 1.01% or 8,000 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Company holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 9,480 shares. Pennsylvania-based Miller Inv Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.38% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94M and $373.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Telephone & Tele (NYSE:T) by 26,361 shares to 27,160 shares, valued at $910,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Real Estate (SCHH) by 8,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,899 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

