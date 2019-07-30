At&T (T) Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Has Cut Its Holding; Fruth Investment Management Lowered Stake in Starbucks (SBUX) by $451,400 as Market Value Rose

Fruth Investment Management decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 6.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management sold 6,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,299 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 million, down from 94,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $98.02. About 10.98 million shares traded or 41.69% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEES FY18 COMP SALES AT LOW END OF 3%-5%; 29/05/2018 – News 12 CT: Business Briefs: Starbucks, Pret A Manger, Intel; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE TO PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B AS PART OF GLOBAL COFFEE PACT; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks and Nestlé: A Bold Blend — Heard on the Street; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLED WITH DONTE ROBINSON & RASHON NELSON; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 06/03/2018 – Global campaign challenges Starbucks to keep its promise to curb plastic pollution, create 100% recyclable cup; 17/04/2018 – STARBUCKS TO CLOSE; 16/04/2018 – Main Street: Philly Starbucks Incident Least of Kevin Johnson’s Problems

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in At&T (T) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 10,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,219 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 53,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 29.91 million shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 22/03/2018 – AT&T may be better off losing Time Warner and not relying on dying pay-TV model; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 11/05/2018 – Shortly after AT&T apologized for the “big mistake” it made in hiring President Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, the company released a document explaining its relationship with the president’s fixer; 11/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs New Crown Castle Agreement to Speed FirstNet Buildout; 09/04/2018 – Sharp Tongue and Pencil: Meet the Judge Presiding Over the Government’s Case Against AT&T; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Investment Plans Include Deployment of the FirstNet Network

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harbour Inv Mngmt Limited has 70,436 shares for 3.87% of their portfolio. Chemical National Bank & Trust reported 0.11% stake. Klingenstein Fields Lc accumulated 149,074 shares. Hanseatic Service has 1.58% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 20,359 shares. Profit Mgmt Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 14,925 shares. Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0.21% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cs Mckee LP holds 222,130 shares. Butensky And Cohen Financial Security holds 36,055 shares. New Vernon Inv Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,400 shares. Td Cap Mngmt Lc, Tennessee-based fund reported 203 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc stated it has 1,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Roberts Glore Incorporated Il stated it has 0.88% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 240,761 are owned by Godsey And Gibb Assoc. Amer Natl Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Country Bank & Trust stated it has 960 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $847.84M for 35.01 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $31.99 million activity. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was made by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.13 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IWD) by 2,855 shares to 111,971 shares, valued at $13.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Orange (NYSE:ORAN) by 22,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,786 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreen Boots Alliance Inc.