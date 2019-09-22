At&T (T) Stake Held by First American Bank; Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Upped Its Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $2.60 Million

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 3.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 15,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 400,521 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.87 million, up from 385,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $182.51. About 15.78 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/05/2018 – Lombard, Odier Adds Aptiv, Exits Wix.com, Buys More Alibaba: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 17/04/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYS UK-BASED DNAFIT, A GLOBAL LEADER; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD BABA.N – ELE.ME WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE IN ITS OWN BRAND AND WORK CLOSELY WITH ITS EXISTING PARTNERS AND MERCHANTS; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba, Celgene and Virtu Financial are some of the names set to publish earnings; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD – WANG LEI RESIGNED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup

First American Bank increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First American Bank bought 12,675 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 205,229 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.88M, up from 192,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First American Bank who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07 million shares traded or 142.08% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. says AT&T wants Time Warner deal to save pay-TV ‘cash cow’; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 11/05/2018 – AT&T chief executive says hiring Trump lawyer was `big mistake’; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Boulder Lab Checks AT&T’s Work on FirstNet Rollout, Services; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of AT&T; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Build Out Its Gigabit Network This Year

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kanawha Capital Management Limited Liability Corp has 227,614 shares for 1.05% of their portfolio. Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fil Ltd reported 0.1% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lawson Kroeker Inv Management Ne invested in 0.29% or 25,914 shares. Ameriprise owns 29.63 million shares or 0.44% of their US portfolio. Macroview Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 160 shares. Ajo LP holds 0.53% or 3.03M shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 6.92 million shares. Confluence Wealth Management Ltd Company holds 7,617 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Il accumulated 0.34% or 292,102 shares. First Utd National Bank invested in 19,422 shares. Moreover, Greatmark Investment Prtn Inc has 0.12% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 12,209 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc invested in 1.92% or 170,412 shares. 299,184 are held by 1832 Asset L P. 601,391 are owned by Williams Jones Assocs Lc.

First American Bank, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard (VEMAX) by 30,925 shares to 62,317 shares, valued at $2.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Victory Sycamore by 22,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,774 shares, and cut its stake in Mfs.

