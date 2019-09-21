At&T (T) Market Value Rose While Gideon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Its Holding; First Long Island Investors Maintains Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW)

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 22,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The hedge fund held 246,876 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.91 million, up from 224,687 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $110.96. About 6.23M shares traded or 33.75% up from the average. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: INFLATION GLOBALLY WILL GRADUALLY PICK UP; 26/03/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC LOW.N SAYS CEO, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND PRESIDENT ROBERT A. NIBLOCK TO RETIRE; 01/05/2018 – LOWE: NO STRONG CASE FOR NEAR-TERM ADJUSTMENT IN CASH RATE; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Has Market Value of About $77.7 Billion; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: PROPOSED TRUMP TARIFFS HIGHLY REGRETTABLE AND BAD POLICY; 15/05/2018 – Gotham Asset Adds Aptiv, Exits Zimmer Biomet, Cuts Lowe’s: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Dodge & Cox Adds GCI Liberty Inc., Exits Lowe’s: 13F; 06/03/2018 – RBA Gov. Lowe: Next Move in Australian Rates Likely Up, Not Down; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SEES FY EPS $5.40 TO $5.50

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 315.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 26,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 35,530 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19M, up from 8,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 79.07M shares traded or 141.32% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson tells staff in new memo that hiring Michael Cohen was “big mistake,” but; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 08/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is coming to Code Conference; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC SAYS “IMPACT OF THE USF CHANGE WAS TO DECREASE OPERATING REVENUES AND EXPENSES APPROXIMATELY $900 MILLION IN 2018”; 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 26/03/2018 – AT&T JUDGE ASSAILS LAWYERS AS SLING PRESIDENT GETS TRANSCRIPT

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Hess (NYSE:HES) Be Disappointed With Their 40% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:CNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Don’t Sell Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Disney, AT&T avert channel blackout with deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “More high-level HBO execs to exit – report – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 17,696 shares. Farr Miller And Washington Limited Liability Company Dc holds 30,787 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.99 million shares. Mediatel Partners holds 11.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 935,304 shares. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Incorporated Ca accumulated 0.07% or 12,606 shares. Arrowgrass Prns (Us) Limited Partnership accumulated 278,250 shares or 0.22% of the stock. 169,780 are owned by Symons Capital Management Inc. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited, a Georgia-based fund reported 252,568 shares. Wellington Shields Cap Management Ltd owns 199,823 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Canandaigua Natl Bancorporation invested in 0.96% or 156,190 shares. Blb&B Ltd Llc owns 309,428 shares. Altavista Wealth Inc has invested 0.23% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). M&R Capital Management reported 132,089 shares. Hamilton Point Limited invested 1.37% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $340.51M and $289.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 17,976 shares to 6,749 shares, valued at $319,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essex Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 4,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,260 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

More notable recent Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Lowe’s Executives Want Investors to Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Care About Arcosa, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ACA) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Whiting Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:WLL) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares were bought by Ellison Marvin R. $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by Frieson Donald.