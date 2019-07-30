At&T (T) Holder Highlander Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $492,931; Fiduciary Management Increases Holding in Trinity Industries (TRN)

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 29.91 million shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen Deal Was Mistake (Video); 07/03/2018 – Correction to AT&T Guidance, Capital Plans on March 6; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 16/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – AT&T – 04/16/2018 08:20 AM; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Trinity Industries (TRN) by 38.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 835,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.78% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.02 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.53M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Trinity Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $18.96. About 2.12M shares traded or 76.46% up from the average. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 16.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 15/05/2018 – B. Riley FBR Acts as Sole Book-Running Manager of $300 Million SPAC Initial Public Offering for Trinity Merger Corp; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.20 TO $1.40 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Mirror Purchase of Express to Get Another U.K. Review; 09/05/2018 – TRINITY INVESTMENTS LLC – CO, FUNDS MANAGED BY AFFILIATES OF WALTON STREET, FUNDS MANAGED BY OAKTREE ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF JV; 20/05/2018 – A Trinity of Opinions on the Met’s `Heavenly Bodies’; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Merger Corp. Announces Pricing of $300M Initial Public Offering; 19/04/2018 – Cherwell: Exclusive: Oxford Union release Trinity term card; 17/05/2018 – TRINITY LTD 0891.HK – SU XIAO WILL BE APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 08/03/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror prepares to change name to Reach after Express deal

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63 billion and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 7,691 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $86.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 135,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.41M shares, and cut its stake in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold TRN shares while 112 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 110.07 million shares or 6.79% less from 118.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.04% or 879,893 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank invested in 29,177 shares. Wexford Capital LP holds 1.31% in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) or 731,433 shares. Moreover, Cornerstone Advisors has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). First Personal owns 2,000 shares. Bessemer stated it has 5,985 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 301,170 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 119,089 shares. Hudock Cap Group Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 201,687 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 148,806 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 79,357 shares. 30,043 are owned by United Automobile Association. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has 0.04% invested in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN). Chicago Equity Lc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) for 119,558 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acg Wealth reported 60,073 shares. Kanawha Ltd Co holds 219,509 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.93% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 181,187 shares. Boltwood Capital Management invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 27,797 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt Corp accumulated 1.89 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset reported 0.56% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 34.92M shares stake. Cambridge Invest Research Advisors Inc invested in 1.89 million shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd has invested 1.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 27 shares in its portfolio. Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability Corp reported 1.55% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Washington-based Harbour Inv Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.5% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First State Bank Of Omaha holds 235,300 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 3.71M shares.

