At&T (T) Holder Oakwood Capital Management Increased Position by $2.60 Million as Market Value Rose; Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Holder Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Holding by $185.48 Million as Valuation Rose

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) by 32.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 3.45M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $390.66M, down from 5.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $135.75. About 165,277 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL TARGETS 2021 EPS OF $7-$7.50: SLIDES; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – UnionBank of the Philippines Chooses FIS to Digitize its Lending Processes; 01/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.14 TO $5.34, EST. $5.18; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity National Information Servi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FIS); 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05

Oakwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 200.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakwood Capital Management Llc bought 83,954 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 125,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 41,935 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 2.41 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 19/03/2018 – Will an AT&T-Time Warner Merger Diminish Competition? (Video); 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’s Colossal Flub Still Leaves CEO With More Wins Than Losses; 18/05/2018 – Iconic LGBTQ Athletes and Figures Explore the Ongoing Challenges Faced in Sports in AT&T AUDIENCE Network’s “Alone In The Game”; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 30/03/2018 – Alorica Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger

Since March 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $544,142 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares to 16.19M shares, valued at $782.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS) by 908,364 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

