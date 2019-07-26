At&T (T) Share Price Rose While Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Increased Holding by $650,101; Famous Daves Amer (DAVE) Holder Perkins Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $317,935

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $33.81. About 38.31M shares traded or 36.72% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS ITS MEXICO OPERATIONS TO BE PROFITABLE BY END OF 2018; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 23/03/2018 – S&PGR: Will Better Cash Flow, Leverage Preserve AT&T Rtg?; 30/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial’s Early Focus: Are Turner Channels Must-Haves?; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: 5G PHONES AND TABLETS COMING SOMETIME IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson said Sprint and T-Mobile will have “a tough hill to climb” to get their $26 billion merger approved by regulators

Perkins Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Famous Daves Amer Inc (DAVE) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perkins Capital Management Inc sold 63,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 139,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 203,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Famous Daves Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.48% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.44. About 4,327 shares traded. Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) has declined 46.42% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DAVE News: 06/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC DAVE.O : CRAIG HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $6; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 05/03/2018 – Famous Dave’s 4Q Rev $12.5M; 05/03/2018 Famous Dave’s 4Q Loss/Shr 53c; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC QTRLY COMPANY-OWNED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 8.0%, WITH TRAFFIC UP 9.2%; 08/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s First Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 16/04/2018 – Famous Dave’s of America, Inc. Announces Results of Rights Offering; 14/05/2018 – Famous Dave’s 1Q Rev $12.8M; 05/03/2018 – FAMOUS DAVE’S OF AMERICA INC – QTRLY FRANCHISE-OPERATED COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 1.1%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pzena Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.29% or 1.73 million shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.93% or 980,172 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsr invested in 0.12% or 91,040 shares. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Llc Pa holds 628,466 shares or 1.67% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation invested in 552,112 shares. Brookstone Capital accumulated 0.28% or 138,256 shares. Accredited stated it has 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo holds 0.89% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 930,915 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 767,000 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 143,826 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset Management accumulated 98,463 shares or 2.06% of the stock. Moreover, Naples Glob Advsr Limited Liability has 0.56% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 69,502 shares. Pinnacle Advisory Grp stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sather Gru Inc reported 34,301 shares. 956,681 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue.

Perkins Capital Management Inc, which manages about $176.63M and $151.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,975 shares to 51,337 shares, valued at $1.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 175,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,935 shares, and has risen its stake in Chembio Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CEMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold DAVE shares while 4 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 4.81 million shares or 0.01% more from 4.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 20,071 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Amg Retail Bank holds 20,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc stated it has 482,367 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Bridgeway Mgmt reported 63,088 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc has 0% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Moreover, Geode Cap Ltd Co has 0% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE) for 32,050 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP invested in 0% or 212,610 shares. Lafitte Mgmt Lp has 0.13% invested in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Perkins owns 139,916 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Blackrock accumulated 285,150 shares. Bankshares Of America De has invested 0% in Famous Dave's of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 41,560 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Management Lc holds 0% or 155 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $248,946 activity.