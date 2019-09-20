At&T (T) Shareholder Merriman Wealth Management Raised Position by $1.53 Million; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Blue Chip Partners Has Trimmed Its Holding as Valuation Declined

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 4,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 29,552 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.27 million, down from 34,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.08. About 12.22 million shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.82/SHR FROM $0.77; EST. $0.79; 30/05/2018 – EXXON SAYS 97% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ELECTING DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS TO ADD $6B IN EARNINGS FROM PERMIAN BY 2025; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES CRUDE UNIT OVERHAUL; 29/03/2018 – DUTCH GOVERNMENT: INDUSTRIAL USERS OF GRONINGEN GAS MUST SWITCH SOURCES BY 2022; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s XTO caps leaking gas well in Ohio; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 30/05/2018 – Exxon CEO Sees Oil’s Economic Gain Balanced Against Environment; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL SAYS 73% INVESTORS VOTE IN FAVOR OF EXECUTIVE PAY

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 4,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 19,289 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45M, up from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $279.95B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 73.28 million shares traded or 129.18% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Cites Current Market Conditions; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 26/04/2018 – T, TWX: AT&T trial testimony is over. Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim tells reporters afterward, “I would never bring a case I don’t think I could win.” – ! $T $TWX; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s first-quarter profit rises 33 percent; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.82 billion for 19.80 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $446.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,480 shares to 159,389 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 1,083 shares to 78,676 shares, valued at $68.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,029 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).