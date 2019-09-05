At&T (T) Stake Has Increased by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc; Exelon (EXC) Shareholder Exane Derivatives Has Lowered Holding by $44.15 Million

Exane Derivatives decreased its stake in Exelon (EXC) by 99.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Exane Derivatives sold 883 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 1 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Exane Derivatives who had been investing in Exelon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $48. About 5.12M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 12/04/2018 – EXELON RAISES POWER AT BYRON 2 REACTOR TO 100% FROM 90%: NRC; 01/05/2018 – EXELON BRAIDWOOD 1 REACTOR WAS SHUT MONDAY ON EQUIPMENT FAILURE; 14/05/2018 – Metro Announces Extended Late-Night Service for Capitals Game 3, Powered by Exelon and Pepco; 29/03/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 29/03/2018 – Exelon to Close Massachusetts Power Plant Absent Market Changes; 29/03/2018 – Exelon: LNG Terminal to Ensure Continued Reliable Supply of Fuel to Mystic Units While They Remain Operating; 02/05/2018 – EXELON REAFFIRMS YEAR ADJ EPS FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $41 FROM $40; 21/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES CLINTON REACTOR TO 1% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 27/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 2 Years

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 20.70M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 18/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson Prepares for the Show of a Lifetime; 30/03/2018 – AT&T Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T sinks following revenue, EPS miss; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 21/03/2018 – Can Investor Doubts Save AT&T? — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger

Exane Derivatives, which manages about $505.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Cions Cl.B (NYSE:RCI) by 1,070 shares to 2,070 shares, valued at $111.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Phili (EPHE) by 283,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Analysts await Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.88 per share. EXC’s profit will be $854.99M for 13.64 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Exelon Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 46.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 676 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 233,231 shares. Strs Ohio holds 592,337 shares. Laurion Capital Mgmt LP owns 35,085 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 18,867 are held by Fdx Incorporated. First Republic Investment Management invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 630,664 shares. 10,412 were accumulated by Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited. Earnest Ptnrs Lc holds 0.04% or 78,064 shares. Nomura Holdings Incorporated has 1.25 million shares. 273,099 are owned by Heartland Advisors Inc. Burke Herbert National Bank & Trust Tru invested in 6,065 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 989,692 shares. Moreover, Nomura Asset Management Communication Ltd has 0.13% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 272,980 shares.

