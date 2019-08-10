At&T New (T) Stake Held by Roffman Miller Associates Inc; Epam Sys (EPAM) Stock Rose While Goelzer Investment Management Has Upped Holding by $1.51 Million

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc New (T) by 19.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roffman Miller Associates Inc bought 61,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 371,014 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, up from 309,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q REV. $38.0B, EST. $39.39B; 09/04/2018 – AT&T Helping Citizens Bank with Digital Branch Transformation; 10/05/2018 – AT&T, Novartis Ties to Cohen Reveal Backdoor Bids to Reach Trump; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Top Washington Official Out Over Hiring of Trump’s Lawyer; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding; 11/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: AT&T CEO Admits Cohen Payment a ‘Big Mistake’

Goelzer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 191.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goelzer Investment Management Inc bought 8,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The institutional investor held 13,589 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 4,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.48 during the last trading session, reaching $186.5. About 538,593 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Roffman Miller Associates Inc, which manages about $833.24 million and $878.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,819 shares to 100,123 shares, valued at $38.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of Australia invested 0.57% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arrow Finance invested 0.14% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.49% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mechanics Fincl Bank Trust Department owns 173,239 shares. Allstate holds 0.42% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 497,014 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 41,081 shares. Cape Ann Bancorp owns 28,134 shares. Argi Inv Ltd holds 112,834 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 9,005 are owned by Wealth Architects Ltd. Moreover, Kanawha Cap Ltd Co has 0.97% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 219,509 shares. Michigan-based Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bessemer Gp holds 0.01% or 108,335 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Calamos Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2.11M shares. Enterprise Ser accumulated 68,986 shares.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 11,945 shares to 53,793 shares, valued at $3.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 30,485 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,219 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Inds Inc.