At&T (T) Stock Price Rose While National Asset Management Has Lifted by $869,736 Its Holding; Eog Res (EOG) Share Value Declined While Meridian Management Co Has Upped Its Holding

National Asset Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc bought 28,056 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 256,687 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04M, up from 228,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.79. About 32.16M shares traded or 14.63% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/04/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS EXPIRED AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 5, 2018; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”; 21/03/2018 – AT&T’s Advantage Over the Justice Department — Barron’s Blog; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T unit Vrio postpones IPO; 26/04/2018 – CIENA DOESN’T EXPECT ANY CHANGES TO AT&T’S FIBER TO TOWER PLANS; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 26/03/2018 – AT&T TRIAL RESTART DELAYED AS COURT DEALS WITH ISSUE; 22/03/2018 – Cox Executive Warns of ‘Ugly’ Outcome If AT&T Merger Is Approved

Meridian Management Co increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 19.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meridian Management Co bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 27,426 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61M, up from 22,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meridian Management Co who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $87.04. About 3.13 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 04/05/2018 – EOG COO BILLY HELMS COMMENTS ON FIRST QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – EOG to Accelerate Dividend Growth as Shale Becomes Cash Machine; 27/03/2018 – EOG EOG.N CEO SAYS EXPECTS OILFIELD SERVICE COSTS TO DROP 9 PERCENT THIS YEAR IN PERMIAN, 4 PERCENT IN EAGLE FORD; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS HAS LOCKED IN 60 PCT OF OILFIELD SERVICE NEEDS FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES AND OTHER $3,681.2 MLN VS $2,610.6 MLN; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 25/04/2018 – SSETS INCLUDE CONWY OILFIELD IN EAST IRISH SEA, STAKE IN COLUMBUS GAS PROJECT IN NORTH SEA -DOCUMENT; 04/05/2018 – EOG BELIEVES ITS DIVIDEND SUSTAINABLE THROUGH COMMODITY CYCLES; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F

Meridian Management Co, which manages about $439.37M and $202.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 112,851 shares to 16,255 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 32,328 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 442,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 213,327 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Assetmark Inc has 169,985 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 100,817 shares. Kames Cap Public Ltd Company has 2% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 743,030 shares. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 13,996 shares. Greystone Managed reported 0.43% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Alpha Windward Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 1,356 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company accumulated 0.19% or 3.43 million shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt Inc owns 186,928 shares. Counselors holds 16,608 shares. Public Sector Pension Board owns 266,806 shares. Riverpark Advsrs Ltd Co reported 0.65% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Private Ocean Lc has 34 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 16,028 are owned by Aviance Cap Prns Ltd Co.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $800.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 15,295 shares to 45,532 shares, valued at $7.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 57,896 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,954 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

