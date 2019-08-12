At&T (T) Stake Lifted by Laffer Investments; Envestnet (ENV) Holder Van Berkom & Associates Has Trimmed Holding by $4.37 Million

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 4.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 67,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.22% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.96 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $58.3. About 76,888 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.65% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 19/04/2018 – DJ Envestnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENV); 24/05/2018 – Envestnet Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 29/05/2018 – Envestnet | Yodlee Appoints New Vice President of Sales for Europe, Middle-East and Africa Region; 05/04/2018 – Envestnet | Tamarac Takes Top Honors at Family Wealth Report Awards for Best Portfolio Management Application; 22/05/2018 – Envestnet, Inc. Announces Pricing of Convertible Notes Offering; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet’s Technology Roadmap Focuses on Client Engagement and Enhanced Data Aggregation; 09/05/2018 – Envestnet Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.78-Adj EPS $1.83; 03/04/2018 – Envestnet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Laffer Investments increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments bought 1,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 63,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00 billion, up from 62,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.49. About 3.72 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 09/03/2018 – AT&T SAYS ‘NO FACT-BASED EVIDENCE’ MERGER WILL HARM COMPETITION; 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 06/04/2018 – AT&T’s Bond Exchange Makes Small Dent in Costs It Wanted to Cut; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S MEDIATEK 2454.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$20.1 BLN; 30/04/2018 – Recode Managing Editor Ed Lee answers AT&T-Time-Warner merger questions on #TooEmbarrassed: transcript; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36 billion and $3.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 16,078 shares to 25,377 shares, valued at $2.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Globus Med Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 82,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL).

More notable recent Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Envestnet Inc (ENV) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Envestnet Inc (ENV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Envestnet Inc (ENV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Envestnet MoneyGuide Releases MyBlocks, a Financial Wellness Ecosystem for Advisors to Prospect, Onboard, and Engage Clients – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Closer Look At Envestnet, Inc.’s (NYSE:ENV) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold ENV shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 45.04 million shares or 3.61% more from 43.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Eam Investors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.44% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) for 6,353 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability has invested 0.15% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Contravisory invested in 0.05% or 1,983 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas owns 38,085 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Invests reported 18,485 shares. Alley Ltd Company reported 0.24% stake. M Hldgs Secs holds 0.15% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) or 10,144 shares. First Republic Inv holds 3,461 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0.06% or 4,080 shares in its portfolio. Northern Tru reported 674,515 shares. Captrust Financial holds 0% or 77 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of America De holds 288,211 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based State Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV). Washington-based Parametric Assoc Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakworth Cap has invested 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Moreover, First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha has 0.5% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd reported 0.2% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Private Asset owns 340,087 shares for 1.9% of their portfolio. Cohen Klingenstein Llc holds 0.49% or 222,784 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy reported 0.03% stake. Stevens Cap LP stated it has 184,155 shares. Keating Inv Counselors accumulated 0.54% or 38,140 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 85,096 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 0.77% or 544,694 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corp has 0.54% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 69,926 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated has 0.3% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Edgemoor Advsr holds 0.37% or 89,853 shares. Loeb Prns Corporation invested in 2,245 shares or 0% of the stock.