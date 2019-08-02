At&T (T) Holder Kanawha Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $329,499 as Stock Value Rose; Energy Income Partners Stake in Ugi New (UGI) Cut by $25.86 Million

Kanawha Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T (T) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kanawha Capital Management Llc bought 10,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 219,509 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, up from 208,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kanawha Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.12. About 40.41M shares traded or 42.31% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Cash Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to All Investors; 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals blockbuster merger deal with Sprint, creating a ‘fierce competitor’ to AT&T, Verizon; 28/03/2018 – Turner Cites AT&T’s Trove of Customer Data in Defense of Merger; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Plans to Introduce WatchTV, a Skinny Package Without Local Programming or Sports-Only Channels; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 470,114 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.51% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.58 million, down from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.4. About 1.60M shares traded or 37.28% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has declined 2.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.65% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: UGI May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY REPORTS NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21; 24/04/2018 – UGI CORP UGI.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 4 PCT TO $0.26/SHR; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Project; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI)

More notable recent UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “UGI Subsidiary Completes Acquisition of Columbia Midstream Group, LLC – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns UGI Corporation’s (NYSE:UGI)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss UGI’s (NYSE:UGI) 61% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Walgreens disappoints, Dow trades on NYSE, UGI makes acquisition – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 122.22% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $34.87M for 64.25 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.01% negative EPS growth.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 1.26 million shares to 17.03M shares, valued at $261.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerigas Partners LP (NYSE:APU) by 809,202 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Prns accumulated 67,639 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 118,274 are owned by Meeder Asset Inc. Putnam Ltd Co has 194,083 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested in 226,061 shares or 0.26% of the stock. British Columbia Invest Management Corporation holds 0.04% or 78,626 shares in its portfolio. Colony Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Moreover, Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). First Republic Invest Inc holds 0% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) or 6,065 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt stated it has 10,530 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. M&T Retail Bank Corp has 132,794 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Liability holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 150,827 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Manhattan holds 0% or 104 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp holds 251,404 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 0.16% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,213 were reported by S R Schill & Assoc. United Ser Automobile Association invested 0.48% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 28,132 are held by Montag A And Assoc Incorporated. Bbva Compass Bank Incorporated, Texas-based fund reported 125,507 shares. Badgley Phelps And Bell reported 0.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 83,499 were reported by Wills Grp Inc. Philadelphia Tru has 127,757 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie holds 0.04% or 65,245 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Capital Limited Co invested 0.87% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Carroll Financial Associates owns 71,098 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Stillwater Investment Mgmt reported 8,714 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. First United Fincl Bank Trust stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Field & Main Bank & Trust accumulated 0.33% or 11,255 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Trust Com invested in 138,456 shares. Signaturefd Limited accumulated 0.22% or 80,988 shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: 6%+ Yield Available From This Dividend Aristocrat – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. Sprint – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T meets estimates despite subscriber losses – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “C-Band monetization plans too complex – AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: On Track To Achieve Its Goals – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.