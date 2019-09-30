At&T (T) Holding Maintained by White Pine Investment Co; Eminence Capital LP Has Boosted Holding in Pg&E (PCG) by $49.06 Million as Share Price Declined

Eminence Capital Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 38.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp bought 2.23M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 7.97M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.71M, up from 5.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $10.05. About 5.68M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s; 02/05/2018 – PG&E WILDFIRE REPORT MAY BE OUT THIS SUMMER: CALIF. REGULATOR; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/18/2018 07:19 PM; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In Lobo Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That There Wasn’t Adequate Clearance Between PG&E Power Lines and Trees; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Believes Overall Programs Met State’s Standard; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 151.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 12,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 20,914 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $701,000, up from 8,316 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 14.22 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds; 26/04/2018 – Time Warner quarterly profit rises 15.4 pct; 10/05/2018 – AT&T deal with Cohen specified providing advice on Time Warner merger -Post; 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile really wanted to acquire Straight Path for 5G spectrum, according to people familiar. But, once a bidding war broke out with Verizon and AT&T, it decided it wasn’t going to win; 27/03/2018 – SLING PRESIDENT IS BEING CROSS-EXAMINED BY AT&T LAWYER; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 20/03/2018 – AT&T and Time Warner Battle the DOJ (Video)

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 374,906 shares to 8.99 million shares, valued at $336.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 18,852 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 337,026 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Con Ed leads utilities in lawsuit over Trump power plant rule – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PG&E formalizes deal to resolve wildfire claims – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why the Renewable Power Industry Just Breathed a Collective Sigh of Relief – Motley Fool” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PG&E Names Human Resources VP Mary King as Chief Diversity Officer – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Assocs holds 21,278 shares. Finepoint Cap LP reported 1.70 million shares. Caspian Capital Limited Partnership invested 74.18% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Blackrock Inc has 13.18M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 278,000 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Kazazian Asset Management has invested 0.45% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Tuttle Tactical Mngmt owns 42,667 shares. Ftb owns 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 300 shares. Atria Invests Limited Co accumulated 0.86% or 1.79 million shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) holds 1,025 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0% stake. Fil Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 284 shares. Transamerica Advsr holds 0% or 3 shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership has invested 0.16% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Reilly Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 250 shares.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32M and $211.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) by 276,485 shares to 75,730 shares, valued at $775,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.