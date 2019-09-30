At&T (T) Stock Value Rose While Lakeview Capital Partners Raised Holding by $348,942; Eagleclaw Capital Managment Increases Stake in International Business Machs (IBM)

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 27.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 14,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, up from 11,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $146.43. About 1.72M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research; 20/03/2018 – IBM and Robin Systems Announce a Joint Solution for the Containerized IBM Db2 Warehouse on Robin Cloud Platform; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q OPERATING EPS $2.45, EST. $2.42; AFFIRMS YEAR VIEWS; 17/04/2018 – IBM: Tax Charge Is in Addition to Provisional $5.5 Billion Reported in 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 10/04/2018 – McAfee, IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 21/05/2018 – SYNCSORT ADVANCES SECURITY STRATEGY WITH ACQUISITION OF TOWNSEND SECURITY’S IBM l DATA PRIVACY PRODUCTS

Lakeview Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc bought 10,574 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 95,889 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, up from 85,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $276.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $37.87. About 10.41 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 11/05/2018 – White House says that the AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp.”; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Export and Multinational Adds AT&T, Exits Conoco; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Made Payments to Michael Cohen’s Consulting Firm in Early 2017; 08/03/2018 – #BreakingNews Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s attempt to prevent the AT&T-Time Warner merger. Trial briefs will lay out both cases before the official trial begins on March 19; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold IBM shares while 532 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 472.00 million shares or 0.21% less from 473.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.