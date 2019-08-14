At&T (T) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Lowered Its Stake by $841,402 as Stock Rose; Duke Realty (DRE) Holder Cohen & Steers Has Trimmed Position by $14.85 Million

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 27,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,101 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 94,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $249.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. About 24.44M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T DID NOT BREAK THE LAW – STEPHENSON IN MEMO; 23/04/2018 – telecompetitor: EXCLUSIVE: AT&T, Verizon Outline FirstNet Interoperability Details; Rural Specifics Remain Light…; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Adj EPS 85c; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T HOPED TO GAIN INSIGHT FROM COHEN INTO TRUMP BUT HIRING WAS A ‘BAD MISTAKE’; 10/04/2018 – U.S. ECONOMIC EXPERT IN AT&T CASE TO TESTIFY WEDNESDAY; 22/03/2018 – AT&T Would Use Time Warner as a `Weapon,’ Justice Dept. Says; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 11/05/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo scoop w/@davidshephardson; 26/03/2018 – Intrigue Pre-Empts Planned Testimony At AT&T-DOJ Antitrust Trial; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering

Cohen & Steers Inc decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc sold 494,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The institutional investor held 4.38M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.07 million, down from 4.88 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Duke Realty Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $32.69. About 1.40 million shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q EPS 20c; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – REVISED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FFO, AS DEFINED BY NAREIT, TO $1.26 TO $1.34 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – INCREASING 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE FFO TO A RANGE OF $1.26 TO $1.32 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty Raises 2018 View To EPS 71c-EPS $1.09; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY CORP – 2018 GUIDANCE UPDATED; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – Duke Realty 1Q Net $73.6M

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 81,418 shares to 119,095 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 3,915 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Fifth Third Bank has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Weiss Multi has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 1.71 million were reported by Millennium Mngmt Limited Com. Nomura Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.04% or 579,589 shares in its portfolio. Etrade Mgmt Lc reported 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Eii Mngmt accumulated 48,234 shares. 6,869 are held by Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moody Commercial Bank Division accumulated 80,964 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 3,140 shares. British Columbia Mgmt reported 108,373 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Veritable LP reported 29,400 shares. Ameritas Prtn accumulated 33,987 shares.

More notable recent Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Duke Realty Corporation Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Duke Realty Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Industrial REITs Like Duke Realty and STAG Industrials Rallied Double Digits in January – Motley Fool” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) Announces the Income Tax Characteristics of its 2018 Common Share Dividends NYSE:DRE – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.08 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Revisiting A Home-Run Trade For AT&T’s Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Investors Shouldnâ€™t Worry About Canopy Growth Stockâ€™s Weak Q1 – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Stellar Job By AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T 2019 priorities update: Wireless growth, stabilizing entertainment – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Earnings Season Takeaways For Auto Investors – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT) by 36,336 shares to 51,864 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Welch Forbes Ltd Llc holds 477,431 shares. White Pine stated it has 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Nordea Investment Mgmt Ab owns 21.25M shares or 1.39% of their US portfolio. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Comm Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Martin & Incorporated Tn holds 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 37,262 shares. Columbia Asset reported 123,883 shares stake. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 13,989 shares. Fagan holds 0.57% or 42,370 shares in its portfolio. Pitcairn reported 55,292 shares. Ashford Mngmt Inc has invested 0.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Washington reported 64,760 shares. Gould Asset Management Ltd Liability Company Ca reported 0.16% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Trustco Comml Bank N Y holds 1.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 40,855 shares. Carroll Fincl Associate holds 0.21% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 71,098 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth has invested 0.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).