At&T (T) Market Valuation Rose While Highlander Capital Management Boosted Holding by $492,931; Dowling & Yahnke Has Boosted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $840,811

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc bought 6,049 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 96,818 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.53M, up from 90,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $371.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $139.94. About 4.47 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON ANNOUNCES BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO ACQUIRE LIFESCAN, INC; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 25/05/2018 – J&J Jury Fails to Reach Verdict in S.C. Cancer Suit Tied to Talc; 15/05/2018 – State Street Adds Aptiv, Exits Zogenix, Cuts J&J: 13F; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick Might Be the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 75.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 15,901 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,887 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 20,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $33.45. About 23.82M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 30/04/2018 – ANTITRUST CHIEF SAYS AT&T’S TIME WARNER DEAL MIGHT BE ALLOWED; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: PRICES ON DIRECTV NOW PACKAGES WILL BE GOING UP; 10/04/2018 – PROF. CARL SHAPIRO SCHEDULED TO TAKE WITNESS STAND IN AT&T CASE; 22/03/2018 – AT&TPUBLICPOLICY: AT&T COMMENDS FCC FOR TAKING BOLD STEPS TO FA; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – BELIEVES CO WILL ADD POSTPAID PHONE SUBSCRIBERS FOR FULL-YEAR 2018; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect to Be First U.S. Co to Launch Standards-Based Mobile 5G Service in 2018; 18/04/2018 – Alleged ‘robocall’ mastermind denies wrongdoing before U.S. Senate; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video)

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T has tentative new labor deals with CWA – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “What We Know About AT&T’s Potential Interest In Selling Sports Networks – Benzinga” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Carter’s’s (NYSE:CRI) 33% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is AT&T Inc.’s (NYSE:T) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is AT&T Stock Still Worth Buying for Its 6% Yield? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Columbia Asset Management has 1.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 123,883 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fjarde Ap reported 2.16M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Cwm Llc has invested 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hanson Mcclain Inc stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sather Fincl Gp Inc holds 0.22% or 34,301 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And, New York-based fund reported 34,219 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 34.92M shares. S R Schill & Associate accumulated 0.61% or 32,213 shares. Btim has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 425,874 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Perkins Capital Management Inc has 51,337 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Ipswich Inv Company Incorporated reported 0.62% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 4.77 million were reported by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 0.14% or 16,473 shares in its portfolio.

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70 million and $161.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 1,800 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $582,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 14,437 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,791 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,129 shares to 145,796 shares, valued at $7.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,651 shares, and cut its stake in Lancaster Colony Corp (NASDAQ:LANC).

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Search For Dividend Safety: Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Janssen (JNJ) Announces FDA Approval of DARZALEX for Multiple Myeloma – StreetInsider.com” published on June 27, 2019, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: Pfizer vs. Johnson & Johnson – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Johnson & Johnson: How Does Darzalex Compare To Other Multiple Myeloma Drugs? – Forbes” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd invested in 7,198 shares. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc accumulated 2.12% or 84,697 shares. Davenport And Limited Liability reported 1.35 million shares stake. New York-based Hilton Management Limited Liability Co has invested 3.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.51% or 12,820 shares in its portfolio. Td Capital Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Com New York holds 1.44% or 110,189 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 1.13% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Maple Capital Mngmt has 100,694 shares for 3.31% of their portfolio. Leisure Cap Mngmt stated it has 15,056 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Horan Mngmt invested in 57,001 shares. Cabot owns 3,450 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nomura invested in 271,444 shares.