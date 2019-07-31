At&T (T) Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position as Share Value Rose; Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) Position Maintained by Cortland Advisers Llc

Westchester Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc sold 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,979 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.24 million, down from 498,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.42. About 12.61M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger — 4th Update; 16/04/2018 – AT&T, U.S. Clash Over No-Blackout Offer at Time Warner Trial; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 29/03/2018 – AT&T IS SAID TO DEVELOP NETWORKING SWITCH: INFORMATION; 08/05/2018 – AT&T confirms it paid Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for “insights” on the administration; 12/04/2018 – AT&T economist argues Time Warner merger is good for consumers; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Bond Exchange Offer Makes Small Dent in TWX Debt Costs: BI

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc/Va (D) by 15.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 97,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 709,362 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.38M, up from 611,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc/Va for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.04. About 2.35M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.03 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87B for 9.15 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 101,737 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 13,839 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 129,828 shares. First Merchants reported 0.39% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,545 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated accumulated 48,613 shares or 1.06% of the stock. Mount Vernon Assocs Inc Md stated it has 1.27% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Arvest Bancshares Trust Division has 0.07% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Welch & Forbes Lc owns 477,431 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. The Illinois-based Pekin Hardy Strauss has invested 0.08% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amalgamated Comml Bank reported 928,297 shares. Burns J W & invested in 0.6% or 79,049 shares. Mercer Cap Advisers invested in 0.58% or 27,425 shares. Connors Investor Services Incorporated owns 330,635 shares or 1.41% of their US portfolio. Capwealth Limited Company reported 10,339 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44B and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Blackstone Group L.P. (NYSE:BX) by 190,800 shares to 466,400 shares, valued at $16.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd. by 875,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in Arris International Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dodge & Cox reported 0% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Pinnacle Fin Partners, a Tennessee-based fund reported 53,182 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership has 3,712 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cibc Ww Mkts reported 105,846 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Fayez Sarofim reported 2,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.05% or 4,770 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 46,731 shares. Hendershot Inc holds 1,838 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.15% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Farmers Trust has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gw Henssler Associate holds 0.99% or 140,467 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Llc holds 57,257 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). At Retail Bank reported 10,870 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 was bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK.