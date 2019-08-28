At&T (T) Market Value Rose While Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Boosted Its Holding; Disciplined Growth Investors Has Raised Its Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) Stake

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 77.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc bought 20,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 48,145 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, up from 27,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.77. About 10.68M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Net $4.76B; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 17/04/2018 – AT&T Launching New, Bigger Channel Sales Event in 2018: Fusion by AT&T Partner Solutions; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO CONCLUDES MEDIA INDUSTRY CONFERENCE APPEARANCE; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS SINCE THEN IT HAS RECEIVED NO ADDITIONAL QUESTIONS FROM MUELLER

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc increased its stake in Southwestern Energy Co Com (SWN) by 16.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 43.15% . The institutional investor held 14.87 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.74M, up from 12.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwestern Energy Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.08M market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.715. About 12.51M shares traded. Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has declined 56.09% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SWN News: 08/05/2018 – Towle Buys New 1.1% Position in Southwestern Energy; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q EARNING CALL BEGINS; 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – $3.5 BLN CREDIT AGREEMENT MATURES ON APRIL 26, 2023; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Southwestern Energy Rating Reflects Higher Gas, Natural Gas Liquids Price Realizations; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOVES SHARE STAKE IN SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY CO; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1.2% Position in Southwestern Energy; 23/04/2018 – DJ Southwestern Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWN); 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 25C; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 02/04/2018 – Southwestern Energy at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hedeker Wealth Lc owns 12,573 shares. Iron Ltd Co owns 11,989 shares. Schulhoff & Inc reported 101,387 shares. Huber Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.49% or 147,589 shares. Boltwood accumulated 0.25% or 12,251 shares. King Luther Management has invested 0.85% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Sva Plumb Wealth Mgmt Limited Com reported 16,047 shares. Gladius Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 137,540 shares stake. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 25,651 shares. Moreover, Fort Limited Partnership has 0% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Franklin Res Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 9.00M shares. 116,322 are owned by Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc. Gould Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Ca has 13,267 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv invested 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fosun Ltd holds 0.06% or 29,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investors should look to dividend stocks, Goldman says – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “These charts warn that there is something wrong with the American consumer – MarketWatch” published on August 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle: The 21% Yield Won’t Last – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Are 5G Stocks Worth the Hype? This Chart Says It All – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Weekly CFO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwestern Energy Has A Liquids Option – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Share Price Is Down 92% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Southwestern Energy sees higher production, lower capex in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Read This Before Buying Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $240,638 activity. Way William J also bought $191,000 worth of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares. Shares for $47,500 were bought by Bott Julian Mark.