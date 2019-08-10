At&T (T) Holder Destination Wealth Management Upped Its Stake by $2.65 Million; Dafna Capital Management Upped Its Position in Radius Health (RDUS) as Stock Price Rose

Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 24.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Destination Wealth Management bought 85,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 438,909 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.76 million, up from 353,520 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Destination Wealth Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO JOHN STEPHENS CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – AT&T Judge Hones In on `No Blackout’ Offer as Time Warner Fix; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 19/03/2018 – COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$5.75 BLN; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says Sprint and T-Mobile have ‘tough hill to climb’ to get merger passed by regulators; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON SAYS AT&T’S WASHINGTON STAFF HIRED TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN AFTER COHEN APPROACHED THEM; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Radius Health Inc (RDUS) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 21,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Radius Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $22.86. About 349,908 shares traded. Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) has declined 11.25% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.25% the S&P500. Some Historical RDUS News: 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 11/05/2018 – Tymlos (abaloparatide; Radius Health/Teijin) Drug Overview 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH PROVIDES UPDATE ON CHMP OPINION FOR ABALOPARATIDE; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INTENDS TO APPEAL, SEEK RE-EXAMINATION; 22/03/2018 – Radius Health: EMA Informed Co The CHMP Will Adopt Negative Opinion on MAA; 30/03/2018 – Radius Health Initiates Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Abaloparatide Injection for the Treatment of Male Osteoporosis; 14/05/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Radius Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 21/04/2018 – DJ Radius Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDUS); 07/05/2018 – Radius Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Since March 5, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $343,586 activity.

