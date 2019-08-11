At&T (T) Share Price Rose While Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Boosted by $660,207 Its Holding; Cypress Asset Management Raised Its Holding in Clorox Co Del (CLX) as Market Value Rose

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 64.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 2,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 7,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18 million, up from 4,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $158.27. About 547,047 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 20/03/2018 – Health & Wellness Platform Anchored By Vanterra Capital Acquired By Clorox CLX; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Add to EPS in FY2; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Clorox: Taking Aggressive Action to Address Headwinds, Support Margin Improvement Over Time; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX SEES FY EPS CONT OPS $6.15 TO $6.30, EST. $6.17; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Clorox 3Q EPS $1.37

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 21,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 144,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 123,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.38B market cap company. It closed at $34.54 lastly. It is down 6.41% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – Tower One Wireless Completes Acquisition Of Mexico Tower Company With AT&T Master Lease Agreement; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S UMC 2303.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$11.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.87 AT&T USERS FOR EVERY 1 LOST; 11/05/2018 – CeciliaKang: BREAKING: AT&T CEO Says Hiring Cohen “Big Mistake” but legal. First shoe to drop is Departure of Bob Quinn, head; 24/04/2018 – AT&T and CitySwitch Sign Deal for Building, Leasing New Cell Towers Beginning in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 30/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Synacor, Inc. (SYNC) & Lead Plaint; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – Brian Schwartz: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 22/03/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: AT&T may not be confident of a quick Time Warner resolution

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coastline Tru has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Hollow Brook Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1,838 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Holderness Investments Communication stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Catalyst Cap Limited has invested 0.53% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Apriem Advisors owns 42,399 shares. West Chester Advsrs holds 1,504 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 18 shares. Manufacturers Life The stated it has 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 150 were accumulated by Country Trust Bank & Trust. D E Shaw Com holds 102,458 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 47,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Lc owns 2,088 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 6,800 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership has 94,711 shares. Oakbrook Invs Lc holds 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) or 2,050 shares.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 5,390 shares to 2,135 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 3,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,634 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP).

