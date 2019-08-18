At&T (T) Position Upped by Nbt Bank N A; Cresud Adr (CRESY) Holder City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Decreased Holding as Market Value Rose

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60M, down from 1.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $313.31 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 264,036 shares traded or 47.49% up from the average. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B

Nbt Bank N A increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A bought 13,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 124,692 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.91M, up from 110,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 26.93M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Finally Gets to State His Case for Time Warner Deal; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 30/03/2018 – Hiya Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 29/03/2018 – AT&T INC – EXCHANGE OFFER SETTLEMENT DATE WILL BE PROMPTLY FOLLOWING EXCHANGE OFFER EXPIRATION DATE AND IS EXPECTED TO BE APRIL 10, 2018; 20/03/2018 – AT&T-Time Warner Trial Tip-Off Postponed by Snow; 08/05/2018 – U.S. urges judge to force AT&T to scrap deal or sell DirecTV or Turner; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 22/03/2018 – ONAP and ONF to Collaborate on Multi-Gigabit Open Broadband Access Network; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: AT&T CEO calls hiring Michael Cohen a “big mistake”

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21 billion and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Germany (GF) by 126,775 shares to 804,285 shares, valued at $11.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock California Municipal (BFZ) by 58,449 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,092 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock International Growth (BGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Liability reported 0.43% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Joel Isaacson & Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.46% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Salem Investment Counselors owns 58,951 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Connable Office Incorporated holds 0.66% or 108,299 shares in its portfolio. 57,795 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited holds 0.75% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 20,300 shares. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Lc owns 266,852 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins holds 472,575 shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. Avalon Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 20,847 shares. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Llc stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Thompson Invest Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Yakira Cap Management Inc owns 223,829 shares. Aimz Advsr Ltd invested in 0.44% or 20,465 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 1.23 million shares. 26,211 were reported by Proffitt And Goodson.

Nbt Bank N A, which manages about $549.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8,570 shares to 24,315 shares, valued at $2.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 8,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,681 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).