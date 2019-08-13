At&T (T) Holder Hanson Mcclain Has Raised Holding; Crawford Investment Counsel Has Lowered Holding in Mercury Genl New (MCY) by $570,000 as Market Value Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 206,079 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, down from 217,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.52. About 138,428 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M; 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.)

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 218.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 260,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 379,438 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.90 million, up from 119,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 27.00M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CEO: ONLINE TV IS NOT MAKING MONEY FOR US TODAY, IT WILL; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Expects June 12 Ruling on DOJ Suit Over Time Warner Deal; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Rates AT&T Receivables Funding LLC March 2018; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Private Exchange Offers; 20/04/2018 – Boston Metro: U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Wasn’t Aware of Cohen Controversy Until 2018 — Memo; 28/03/2018 – AT&T faces $1.1bn in payouts over Time Warner bid funding

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 151,129 were reported by Essex Incorporated. Summit Fincl Strategies Inc invested 0.2% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Shamrock Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.52% or 21,063 shares. 2.61 million are held by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Rech. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii reported 156,752 shares. Meritage Mgmt holds 130,967 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Mig Cap Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,247 shares. 49,593 were reported by Cambridge Advisors Incorporated. Harvest Cap Management stated it has 17,546 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Hallmark Cap Mgmt holds 0.29% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 85,769 shares. Highland Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 385,126 shares. Everett Harris & Ca stated it has 0.02% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 1.89M are owned by Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 1.04% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 123,883 shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.21M shares stake.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61 billion and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,279 shares to 674,768 shares, valued at $97.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 8,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 320,787 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (NYSE:DOC) by 38,510 shares to 873,437 shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 572,285 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).