At&T (T) Stock Price Rose While Beacon Financial Group Has Lifted Stake by $4.19 Million; Cove Street Capital Decreased Stake in American Vanguard (AVD) by $927,469

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 4161.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 1.40 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 33,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.96. About 30.73M shares traded or 6.92% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-AT&T HEAD OF EXTERNAL AND LEGISLATIVE AFFAIRS BOB QUINN IS RETIRING -MEMO; 06/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-18481 -Anita Lee against AT&T Michigan – Evidentiary hearing March 22, 2018, at 9:00 A.M; 25/04/2018 – AT&T Maintains Full-Year Guidance; 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 23/03/2018 – CTFN [Reg]: March 22: DOJ v. Time Warner/AT&T Notes from the Trial – Opening Arguments; 18/04/2018 – VRIO CORP’S IPO POSTPONED; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 09/05/2018 – AT&T Was Paying Trump’s Lawyer as Administration Turned Into Foe; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in American Vanguard Corp (AVD) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 54,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.28% . The hedge fund held 978,161 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.84 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in American Vanguard Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $406.84 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $13.69. About 138,489 shares traded or 36.80% up from the average. American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) has declined 32.80% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD); 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

