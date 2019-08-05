At&T Corp. (T) Stake Increased by Ccm Investment Advisers Llc; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Decreased Five9 (FIVN) Holding by $5.26 Million

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 52.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc sold 101,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The hedge fund held 90,253 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.77M, down from 191,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.03. About 1.20 million shares traded or 37.73% up from the average. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Appoints Industry Veteran Rowan Trollope As New CEO; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 3.0C TO 4.0C, EST. 3.6C

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in At&T Corp. (T) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 67,940 shares as the company's stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 243,571 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.64M, up from 175,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in At&T Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 36.48M shares traded or 28.11% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500.



Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81 billion and $596.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Funds S & P Index F (IVV) by 1,464 shares to 1,765 shares, valued at $502,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,029 shares, and cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Fincl Corp Pa stated it has 54,579 shares or 1.07% of all its holdings. Accuvest stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Bennicas And Assoc Inc stated it has 32,733 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Heritage Wealth has 5,247 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd reported 23,538 shares stake. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 15,760 shares. Css Limited Il holds 0.12% or 61,430 shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Greenwood Gearhart holds 224,193 shares. Maple Capital Mgmt reported 0.24% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Boston Research Mngmt holds 0.44% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 33,502 shares. Cap Ok has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Fairfield Bush reported 64,336 shares stake. 170,121 are owned by Icon Advisers. Buckingham Asset Mgmt holds 127,554 shares.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42M and $293.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dave And Busters (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 76,900 shares to 268,784 shares, valued at $13.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR) by 170,792 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62M shares, and has risen its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:KEYW).