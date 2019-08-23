At&T (T) Holder Loudon Investment Management Has Raised Its Stake by $483,600 as Share Value Rose; Comerica (CMA) Holder Soros Fund Management Has Lowered Stake

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 10.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 15,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 164,776 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17 million, up from 149,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 21.40M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 08/03/2018 – Sources tell me that DOJ and AT&T are scheduled to release trial briefs on Friday as part of government’s; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 20/03/2018 – New York Post: Cox Communications exec expected to be the first witness in AT&T trial; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – PLANS TO REACH 500 MARKETS WITH 5G EVOLUTION BY END OF 2018; 17/04/2018 – AT&T SAYS HOPEFUL AUCTION RULES FOR 37, 39 GHZ AVAILABLE SOON; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal; 25/04/2018 – VANITY FAIR: SCOOP: The weekend before the antitrust trial, reports @joepompeo, an AT&T-TW attorney called the DOJ to discuss a; 18/03/2018 – Antitrust showdown with AT&T will resonate across all sectors; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 95.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 256,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.92% . The hedge fund held 13,041 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $956,000, down from 269,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.56. About 1.15M shares traded. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 24.24% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 03/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS COMERICA’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK STABLE, & ASSIGNS P; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – QTRLY SHR $1.59; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q EFFICIENCY RATIO 56.3%; 24/05/2018 – VP Burkhart Gifts 554 Of Comerica Inc; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA SEES HIGHER 2Q AND YR AVERAGE LOANS; 11/04/2018 – Comerica Bank, Iron Mountain Partner to Host Shred Day DFW on April 28; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Income $549 Million; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Guardian Adds Comerica, Exits Cabot Oil; 09/03/2018 – Comerica California Market President Judith S. Love to Retire in June; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian Nat Res Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) by 300,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $13.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gci Liberty Inc by 235,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

