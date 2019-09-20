At&T (T) Share Value Rose While Crossvault Capital Management Raised Stake; Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) Share Price Declined While Saratoga Research & Investment Management Upped Position

Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in Cognizant Tech Solutions (CTSH) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought 44,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 851,133 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.95 million, up from 806,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management who had been investing in Cognizant Tech Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $62.71. About 1.07 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adjusted Operating Margin 20.3%; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B

Crossvault Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Corporation (T) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crossvault Capital Management Llc bought 21,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 117,755 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.95 million, up from 96,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crossvault Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $37.4. About 10.40 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 19/04/2018 – AT&T RESTS CASE IN U.S. TRIAL OVER TIME WARNER DEAL; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Executive Officer Provides an Update at JP Morgan Conference; 08/03/2018 – Adam Cormier Joins PAN Communications Leadership Team as Vice President, Client Relations; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a `Big Mistake’; 30/03/2018 – HON HAI PRECISION 2317.TW SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$138.7 BLN; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-‘AT&T HIRING MICHAEL COHEN AS A POLITICAL CONSULTANT WAS A BIG MISTAKE’ – CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON IN EMPLOYEE MEMO; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Contract With Cohen Ended in December 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings Trust Company has 0.36% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 28,200 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Company invested 0.02% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 97,887 were accumulated by Westpac Corporation. Rockland Trust reported 148,451 shares. Mirae Asset Investments Communication Limited invested in 0.05% or 109,049 shares. 5,960 are held by Two Sigma Limited Liability Corp. Hsbc Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 706,333 shares. Generation Inv Mgmt Llp accumulated 10.46M shares or 4.57% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd holds 0.15% or 337,278 shares in its portfolio. First Bank & Trust Of Omaha has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 28,600 shares. Raymond James Tru Na stated it has 10,476 shares. Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 142,394 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.22% or 14.59M shares. Hendershot holds 3.34% or 160,620 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Friday 5/24 Insider Buying Report: CTSH, KYN – Nasdaq” on May 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “What Makes Cognizant (CTSH) a New Buy Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant Looks Solid Despite Banking Weakness – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Saratoga Research & Investment Management, which manages about $1.40B and $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9,838 shares to 640,521 shares, valued at $70.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 28,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,709 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.