At&T (T) Stock Value Rose While Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Increased Holding by $465,927; Clearbridge Investments Increased Its Realpage (RP) Position by $5.85 Million; Stock Price Declined

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 0.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 14,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 6.23 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $208.68 million, up from 6.21M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.44. About 20.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 16/04/2018 – Randall Stephenson’s legacy at AT&T depends on winning Time Warner trial; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 06/03/2018 – AT&T: Priorities for 2018 Include Closing Pending Acquisition of Time Warner; 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it was contacted by special counsel’s office about Michael Cohen; 10/05/2018 – AT&T reportedly paid Michael Cohen for guidance on Time Warner deal; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 04/05/2018 – HEMISPHERE MEDIA – AS OF MIDNIGHT MAY 4, CO REACHED IMPASSE IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH DIRECTV IN PUERTO RICO REGARDING ITS RETRANSMISSION CONSENT AGREEMENT; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP – FOLLOWING OFFERING, AT&T WILL CONTROL MAJORITY OF COMBINED VOTING POWER TO ELECT DIRECTORS

Clearbridge Investments Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 20.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clearbridge Investments Llc bought 100,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 591,146 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.79 million, up from 490,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clearbridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $62.03. About 528,034 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $859.3 MLN TO $867.5 MLN

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 3,914 shares to 257,229 shares, valued at $43.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 475,199 shares, and cut its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Clearbridge Investments Llc, which manages about $115.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 38,497 shares to 85,176 shares, valued at $9.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 287,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.88M shares, and cut its stake in Highwoods Pptys Inc (NYSE:HIW).

