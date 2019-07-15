At&T (T) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Has Cut Its Position; Citigroup (C) Holding Held by Blume Capital Management Inc

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 11,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 185,858 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83M, down from 196,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $245.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.69. About 6.83 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – Saqib: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says Cohen’s Consulting Firm Did No Legal or Lobbying Work for Company; 27/04/2018 – AT&T Announces Preliminary Results of 2018 Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – AT&T says selling DirecTV, Turner would ‘destroy’ value of Time Warner merger; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 06/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Expiration Of Its Cash Offers; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 19/04/2018 – AT&T’s CEO Stephenson Pitches Time Warner Deal Straight to Judge; 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED

Blume Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7737.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blume Capital Management Inc bought 47,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,043 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $71.44. About 13.87 million shares traded or 5.21% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Bank of America, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup are among a group of banks that banned credit card purchases for digital currency in February; 20/04/2018 – ENDESA ELE.MC : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 05/03/2018 – EastGroup Properties Announces Presentation At Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Citigroup 4Q 2017 Net Loss Revised to $18.89 Billion From $18.3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. 7,000 shares were sold by Whitaker Michael, worth $442,708 on Wednesday, February 13.

Blume Capital Management Inc, which manages about $302.15 million and $190.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET) by 13,747 shares to 112,529 shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Global Timber (WOOD) by 43,335 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.90 EPS, down 1.10% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.91 per share. T’s profit will be $6.57 billion for 9.36 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

Covington Capital Management, which manages about $1.97B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,437 shares to 105,150 shares, valued at $29.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adams Diversified Equity F (ADX) by 24,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.