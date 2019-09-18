At&T (T) Holder Shapiro Capital Management Boosted Its Holding by $2.60 Billion; Cisco Systems Usd0.001 Common Stock (CSCO) Position Increased by Rathbone Brothers Plc

Shapiro Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 2.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shapiro Capital Management Llc bought 77,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.39M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $113.64 billion, up from 3.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shapiro Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $36.66. About 15.77 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/03/2018 – The Globe and Mail: AT&T, Time Warner merger trial delayed two days; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Cash Offers to Expire April; 11/05/2018 – AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS WASHINGTON TEAM’S VETTING FAILED; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME BA2 CFR TO VRIO AND ITS PROPOSED UNSECURED NOTES; STABLE OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Plan to Cut Time Warner Deal Cost Said to Get Some Pushback; 27/03/2018 – Dish Exec: AT&T-Time Warner Merger Would Be Lose-Lose for Rival Pay-TV Firms; 12/03/2018 – AT&T CEO Makes 366 Times The Average Worker — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – FirstNet Public-Private Partnership is Turning 1, Drives Much-Needed Competition, Coverage and Innovation for Public Safety; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – AT&T’s Disappointing Results Put Pressure on Time Warner Deal

Rathbone Brothers Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock (CSCO) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rathbone Brothers Plc bought 37,670 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 189,541 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.37 million, up from 151,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rathbone Brothers Plc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc Usd0.001 Common Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.39. About 3.53 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/16/2018; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 13/03/2018 – Cisco Meraki Takes its Bug Bounty Program Public with Bugcrowd

Shapiro Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.00 billion and $4497.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) by 6,345 shares to 2.75M shares, valued at $106.08B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxar Technologies Holdings Inc. by 14,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Acushnet Holdings Corp..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones And Ltd Co owns 601,391 shares. Middleton And Co Ma has invested 0.06% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cognios Limited Co has invested 1.69% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has 0.34% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Counsel stated it has 30,724 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 23.73M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.79% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 2.78 million shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications holds 0.33% or 375,734 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt stated it has 23.98 million shares. Valmark Advisers reported 30,289 shares. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Ltd has 0.06% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lederer & Inv Counsel Ca has 37,591 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Somerset Tru accumulated 0.55% or 32,098 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 17.72 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 86.82M shares.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, which manages about $32.89 billion and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley Usd0.01 Common Stock (NYSE:MS) by 104,780 shares to 29,178 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anglogold Ashanti Ltd Lvl1 Adr Rep 1 Zar0.25 Com Stk (NYSE:AU) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,733 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co Npv Common Stock (NYSE:PG).