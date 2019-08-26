At&T (T) Valuation Rose While Sigma Planning Has Raised Stake by $1.15 Million; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Decreased Its Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stake by $2.25 Million as Share Value Declined

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $79.15. About 341,832 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 14/05/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING 4Q REV. 7.2B RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Polaris® RANGER® Celebrates Two Decades of Innovation and Leadership; 02/05/2018 – Forbes Names Polaris as One of America’s Best Large Employers; 06/03/2018 – Polaris Indust: 3/6/2018 7:00:00 AM 2019 Polaris Snowmobile Lineup Features New Technology, New Models, and the All-New Polaris; 09/05/2018 – EICHER 4Q EARNINGS INCLUDE INR1.87B LOSS RELATED TO POLARIS JV; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 24/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 4 TO 6 PCT

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 36,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 345,562 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.84 million, up from 308,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.85. About 14.85M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 29/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Urges Fewer Witnesses as MIT Professor Takes Stand; 03/04/2018 – AT&T Says U.S. Used Tweaked Charter Study to Boost Merger Case; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – FOLLOWING TIME WARNER DEAL CLOSE, PLANS TO INTRODUCE WATCHTV, A PACKAGE WITHOUT LOCAL PROGRAMMING OR SPORTS-ONLY CHANNELS; 16/05/2018 – Top Novartis lawyer exits over Trump attorney deal error; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System; 16/03/2018 – CMO Today: DOJ v. AT&T Approaches; Rihanna Slams Snap Over Ad; NFL CMO To Leave; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Says Hiring Michael Cohen on Time Warner Deal a `Big Mistake’

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.80 million for 12.37 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Mason Street Advsr accumulated 30,472 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al owns 14,200 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Co has 48,747 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Goelzer Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.4% or 49,413 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability Company reported 867 shares. Trust Of Vermont holds 0% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 440 shares. 10,320 are owned by Sns Grp Lc. National Bank Of Mellon owns 924,098 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life reported 0.02% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Nordea Inv has 1,701 shares. 11,086 were reported by Utah Retirement System. 53,804 are held by Citigroup Inc. Csu Producer Resources holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 200 shares. Shine Investment Advisory Inc owns 85 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Call) by 6,006 shares to 300 shares, valued at $352,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FUTY) by 37,433 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,768 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodstock invested in 0.26% or 46,320 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Llc reported 0.22% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.67% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Com has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 72,640 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Liability Com owns 116,567 shares. Monetary Management Grp holds 0.29% or 23,051 shares. Boltwood Cap Management holds 0.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) or 12,251 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Commerce Ltd stated it has 699,738 shares. Court Place Ltd holds 1.29% or 101,816 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company owns 0.04% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 189,831 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas accumulated 297,360 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Callahan Advsr reported 2.23% stake. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt invested in 23,538 shares or 0.14% of the stock.