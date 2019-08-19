At&T (T) Stock Price Rose While Santa Barbara Asset Management Increased Position; Chickasaw Capital Management Has Lowered Stake in Mplx LP (MPLX) as Market Valuation Declined

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 19.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 796,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 4.78 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.92M, up from 3.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10M shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’ (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 09/05/2018 – LA Times: AT&T was paying Trump’s lawyer as the administration turned into foe; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 06/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S FORMOSA PETROCHEMICAL 6505.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$58.6 BLN; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S HON HAI 2317.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$277.8 BLN; 02/04/2018 – Time Warner pressure on cable carriers cited as U.S. fights AT&T deal; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 29/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 17/04/2018 – AT&T subsidiary DirecTV asks to be dropped from antitrust case

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 12.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 862,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The hedge fund held 5.90 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.15M, down from 6.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.65B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $27.1. About 1.89M shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.16 million activity. 36,630 MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) shares with value of $998,534 were bought by SANDMAN DAN D. Peiffer Garry L. had bought 18,000 shares worth $488,646 on Wednesday, August 7.

