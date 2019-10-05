At&T (T) Shares Rose While Yakira Capital Management Trimmed Position; Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp Lowered Its Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Holding by $525,000

Yakira Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc sold 139,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 83,929 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.81M, down from 223,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 25/04/2018 – AT&T earnings: 85 cents per share, vs 87 cents expected; 17/05/2018 – AT&T to Carry the First Holographic Smartphone: RED HYDROGEN ONE; 21/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ACER SAYS 2017 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$237.3 BLN; 07/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$19 BLN; 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS A RULING ON JUNE 12 IN SUIT BROUGHT AGAINST CO, TIME WARNER BY U.S. DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Sees FY18 Adj EPS Growth in Low Single Digits, Outlines Capital Plans; 07/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Comcast plans to make an all-cash bid for Fox if AT&T-Time Warner is approved, sources say -; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp decreased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp analyzed 15,000 shares as the company's stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 10,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $355,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $13.51. About 1.28M shares traded. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, up 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. GGAL’s profit will be $168.67 million for 3.31 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Argentine Financial Stocks Are Collapsing This Morning – Motley Fool” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Grupo Financiero Galicia, Banco Macro SA — and 3 Other Argentine Stocks All Popped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Grupo Supervielle SA and Grupo Financiero Galicia SA Are Rising Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 31, 2018.

Cheyne Capital Management Uk Llp, which manages about $8.62 billion and $137.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Radnet Inc (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 79,604 shares to 452,500 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.85B for 9.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.