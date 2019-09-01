At&T Com (T) Shareholder Waters Parkerson & Company Decreased Holding; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Market Valuation Rose While Horseman Capital Management LTD Decreased by $965,600 Its Holding

Waters Parkerson & Company decreased its stake in At&T Inc Com (T) by 15.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company sold 59,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 323,268 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, down from 382,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in At&T Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – Houston Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 30/03/2018 – Asurion Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Private Exchange Offers; 15/05/2018 – AT&T CEO RANDALL STEPHENSON SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 10/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Final Results of Its Cash Offers; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – QTRLY U.S. WIRELESS POSTPAID PHONE CHURN OF 0.84 PCT; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Paid Trump Lawyer for ‘Insights’ on Administration

Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 14,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 26,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 41,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $59.74. About 1.40M shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 05/03/2018 Cheniere and GAIL Celebrate Commencement of 20-year LNG Contract; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Offers to Acquire the Publicly Held Shrs of Cheniere Partners Holdings Not Already Owned by Cheniere in a Stk for Stk Exchange; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 16 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC SEES FY 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA $2.3 BLN TO $2.5 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 23/05/2018 – CHENIERE GETS FERC APPROVAL TO START CORPUS CHRISTI GAS LINE; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 24/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY – UNITS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO AMEND BORROWER’S EXISTING TERM LOAN FACILITY TO PROVIDE FOR ABOUT $1.5 BLN OF INCREMENTAL DEBT COMMITMENTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.02% stake. 53,700 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,161 shares. Blair William & Il owns 18,319 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Quantbot Technologies LP holds 200 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 309,227 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Legacy Partners holds 0.76% or 23,970 shares. Cypress Funds Limited Liability Co holds 425,000 shares or 4.61% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Comm Mn reported 0.01% stake. Bessemer Gp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Allstate Corporation holds 0.04% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 21,185 shares. 347,255 were accumulated by Farmstead Ltd Llc. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 63,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs (ZMH) by 8,950 shares to 97,075 shares, valued at $12.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tower Semiconductorf (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 19,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 627,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

