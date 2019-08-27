At&T (T) Holder Grassi Investment Management Increased Position by $8.71 Million as Market Value Rose; Charter Trust Company Has Lifted Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $611,886

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 10,651 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 9,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $356.87. About 2.76M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – Boeing Bd Elects Calhoun Lead Director, Effective April 30th; Duberstein to Be Nominated as Director for 2018-2019 to Aid Transition; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Exercises 25 Boeing-Max-200 Options; 15/05/2018 – HAWAIIAN BOEING 717S ‘PERFECTLY SUITED’ FOR ISLAND FLIGHTS: CFO; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 03/04/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOW-ON CONTRACT COVERS FULL SYSTEM LOGISTICS, ENGINEERING SUPPORT, SUPPLY CHAIN, DATA ANALYTICS AND TRAINING SERVICES; 07/03/2018 – General Motors and Boeing declined 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. United Technologies and Ford Motor slipped 1.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 09/03/2018 – Orbital/Northrop expected to close in first half of 2018 sans divests; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in At&T (T) by 1927.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 280,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 295,382 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.26M, up from 14,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $34.9. About 21.40M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 04/04/2018 – CTDI Receives 2018 AT&T Supplier Award; 30/05/2018 – FirstNet Grows Device Ecosystem, Brings First Responders More Device Options with LG V35 ThinQ; 05/04/2018 – AT&T’s Vrio Sets Terms Of IPO, To Raise Up To $653 Million — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – Time Warner CEO Jeff Bewkes says during AT&T antitrust trial that critics’ claims make ‘no sense’; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Also Expects to Launch Premium Streaming Experience to Compete With Traditional Linear TV Products for In-Home Use; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: AT&T payments to Trump lawyer more than reported; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Memo Reportedly Says Hiring Michael Cohen Was ‘big Mistake,’ Announces Lobbyist Exit — MarketWatch

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Qantas’ Nonstop New York And London To Sydney May Provide Cargo Opportunity – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boeing confronts first lawsuit from 737 MAX customer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Boeing Stock Wonâ€™t Get Fixed Until the MAX Does – Investorplace.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Dreams Take Flight: The Ugly Truth – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Japan Etf by 5,556 shares to 17,350 shares, valued at $949,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 4,657 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 162,050 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 19,114 shares. Moreover, Meridian Investment Counsel has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Maple Capital Management Incorporated stated it has 19,396 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Inc (Ca) holds 4,352 shares. Pure Financial Advsr has 4,387 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Gladius Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sit Assocs reported 0.53% stake. 62,150 are owned by Edgar Lomax Com Va. Sei Invests has 0.32% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 250,885 shares. Td Asset reported 1.24 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Salem Investment Counselors reported 0.08% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 369,218 shares. Strategic Financial Services owns 7,205 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Prelude Capital Management Lc holds 1,707 shares. Moreover, Mcf Advsrs Limited has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 375,357 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $497,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM) by 37,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,590 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).