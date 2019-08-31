At&T (T) Shareholder Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding; Century Cmntys (CCS) Market Value Rose While Vertex One Asset Management Has Cut Holding

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 60.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc bought 96,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 256,238 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, up from 159,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO testifies that the company’s bid for Time Warner would benefit consumers; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 20/03/2018 – Tiny Chilean regulator thrust into global lithium battle; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s changes outlook on WPP to negative; affirms Baa2 rating; 26/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Buy AT&T-I think it’ll win the DOJ lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – AT&T CFO: HIGHER PHONE UPGRADE RATES ARE `HISTORY’; 11/05/2018 – Amy Tennery: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 36.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 89,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 157,179 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.77M, down from 246,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $854.97 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $28.18. About 161,487 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Rev $401.8M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $463.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nebula Acquisition Corp by 50,400 shares to 200,400 shares, valued at $2.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Legacy Acquisition Corp by 40,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Graf Indl Corp.

