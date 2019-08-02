At&T (T) Shareholder Salient Trust Company Lta Has Trimmed Holding; Carnival (CCL) Shareholder Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increased Its Stake

Salient Trust Company Lta decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 28.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta sold 27,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 67,101 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 94,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.99. About 23.96M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 24/05/2018 – Comcast’s Fox Bid to Further Test Antitrust Cops Waging AT&T War; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case; 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 25/04/2018 – AT&T INC – MAINTAINS FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 15/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: AT&T and Time Warner Chiefs to Testify, and New China Tariffs Brew; 10/04/2018 – $S $TMUS restart merger talks. $VZ $T $S $TMUS soaring; 28/05/2018 – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in trouble; 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13; 26/03/2018 – Dunkin’ Donuts Hires Veteran Marketer Keith Lusby As Vice President, Media; 16/03/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO MULL NAFTA TELECOM PROPOSAL TO END AT&T IMPASSE

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 35.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 26,518 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35M, up from 19,518 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.71. About 1.63M shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO CONCLUDES REMARKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 15/05/2018 – Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 Kicks Off 2018 Transatlantic Season; 22/03/2018 – Carnival Sees 2Q Adj EPS 56c-Adj EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – DUFRY AG DUFN.S – DUFRY SIGNS NEW CONTRACTS WITH HOLLAND AMERICA LINE, CARNIVAL AND NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 03/04/2018 – Seabourn’s 2018 Alaska/British Columbia Season To Feature World-class Expedition Team Leading “Ventures By Seabourn” Optional Tours; 24/04/2018 – Holland America Line Sponsors Guest Chef Night at Seattle’s FareStart Restaurant with President Orlando Ashford and Executive T

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.87 billion for 9.04 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.

