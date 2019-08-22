At&T (T) Shareholder Annex Advisory Services Upped Its Stake; Carderock Capital Management Stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Increased by $532,752

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc bought 10,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 104,339 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.27 million, up from 93,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 15.07 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/05/2018 – AT&T says it cooperated with Russia probe special counsel in Cohen case; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Says It Hired Cohen’s Firm ‘To Provide Insights’ Into New Administration; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 15/03/2018 – Jessica Toonkel: AT&T/Time Warner U.S. merger trial delayed two days: source $T $TWX; 20/03/2018 – AT&T Assails Theory of U.S. Time Warner Suit as `Preposterous’; 18/04/2018 – AT&T INC T.N -AT&T INC. STATEMENT REGARDING PLANNED VRIO CORP. IPO; 27/03/2018 – DISH EXECUTIVE RESUMES TESTIMONY IN AT&T MERGER TRIAL; 13/03/2018 – AT&T’s $1 billion gambit: Retraining nearly half its workforce for jobs of the future; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – CO’S NETWORK-RELATED COSTS HAVE TRENDED DOWN AS IT HAS MOVED TO SOFTWARE-DEFINED NETWORK; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Cash From Ops Was $8.9 Billion

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 46,466 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18 million, up from 43,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $195.98. About 605,219 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 24/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized with 15 Regional Oracle Excellence Awards; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hemenway Trust Com Llc reported 0.12% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Chesley Taft And Assoc Limited Liability owns 64,722 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Prns Inc holds 0.05% or 23,750 shares in its portfolio. Private Asset Mngmt stated it has 340,087 shares. Moreover, Pzena Invest Management Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv reported 14,303 shares. One Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.44% or 79,310 shares. Noesis Mangement has 10,210 shares. 34.92M were reported by Price T Rowe Md. Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 76,273 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Cibc World Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 1.75 million shares. Wendell David Assoc holds 69,102 shares. Moreover, Enterprise Financial Service has 0.47% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). New England Research owns 0.86% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 40,555 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 4.86 million shares.

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T: Dividend Is Safe, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Stellar Job By AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Maximum Failure – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: Maximum Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 4,362 shares to 36,510 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 34,391 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,408 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 holds 64,445 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pictet & Cie (Europe) has 0.08% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 660,998 shares. Evergreen Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.09% or 5,237 shares. Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.75% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Incorporated has invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Webster State Bank N A has 2,160 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap Inc reported 15,468 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 13,506 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 132,349 were reported by Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt. Moreover, Prudential Fincl has 0.3% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 104,926 were reported by Veritas Investment Mgmt (Uk) Limited. West Coast Financial Ltd Liability Company holds 0.41% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 9,833 shares. Park Circle holds 200 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” on August 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Microsoft a Responsible Investment? – Motley Fool” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 20, 2019.