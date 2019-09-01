At&T (T) Position Has Upped by Argent Trust Company; Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by $61.43 Million

Argent Trust Company increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company bought 11,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 317,171 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95 million, up from 306,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 20.42 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-AT&T’S STEPHENSON SAYS HE TAKES RESPONSIBILITY FOR FAILURE IN VETTING PROCESS WITH COHEN HIRE -MEMO; 20/04/2018 – Fierce Wireless: AT&T reportedly launching $15-per-month streaming bundle with no sports; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Capital Expenditures Were $6.1 Billion; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – White House: AT&T’s payments to lawyer Michael Cohen ‘the definition of draining the swamp’; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 30/05/2018 – AT&T Chief Financial Officer Provides an Update at Cowen Conference; 15/03/2018 – AT&T Merger Trial to Go Twice as Long as 1st Estimate (Correct); 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I (SC) by 43.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 2.93 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.46% . The hedge fund held 9.70M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $205.03 million, up from 6.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Santander Consumer Usa Hdg I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $26.11. About 664,968 shares traded. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has risen 37.79% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.79% the S&P500. Some Historical SC News: 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA HOLDINGS INC SC.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Fitch Upgrades 8 Tranches of Santander Consumer Spain Auto Series; Affirms 2; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA 1Q Net $242.3M; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER CONSUMER USA 1Q EPS 67C; 30/05/2018 – Santander Consumer hit as Fiat Chrysler eyes financing arm; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Declares Dividend of 5c; 16/05/2018 – IPT: Santander Consumer Finance EU500m WNG 5Y MS +Mid 50s Area; 24/04/2018 – Santander Consumer USA Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&P REVISES SANTANDER CONSUMER FINANCE S.A. TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 135,319 were reported by Ntv Asset Ltd Company. Pinnacle Holding Co, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 4,654 shares. 127,757 were reported by Philadelphia Trust. Ohio-based Csu Producer Resource Incorporated has invested 0.91% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Conning has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mount Vernon Assocs Md owns 26,441 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. First Foundation has invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Connor Clark & Lunn Mgmt holds 0% or 9,996 shares in its portfolio. 104,339 are owned by Annex Advisory Services Ltd Liability. First City Mgmt accumulated 96,702 shares or 2.18% of the stock. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Iat Reinsurance Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 50,000 shares. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 48,145 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na owns 161,730 shares. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 160 shares.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,605 shares to 8,998 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 5,472 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,861 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc Com.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold SC shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 105.84 million shares or 4.39% less from 110.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% stake. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 598,000 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Ltd Company stated it has 29,017 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd has 15,774 shares. Tcw Grp owns 125,372 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Llc holds 273,896 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Windacre Partnership Limited Liability Corp reported 8.97 million shares or 10.55% of all its holdings. James Investment Inc has invested 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership stated it has 3.40 million shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 85,000 shares stake. First Hawaiian Natl Bank reported 0.01% in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 6,024 were accumulated by Prelude Ltd Com. Sei Invs Company has 0% invested in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC). 14,736 are owned by Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company.