At&T (T) Holder Grassi Investment Management Boosted Holding by $433,125; Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) Holder Forward Management Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Declined

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in Brookfield Property Partrs L (BPY) by 34.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 269,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.34% . The institutional investor held 510,850 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.67M, down from 780,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Property Partrs L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.96. About 213,318 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has declined 5.06% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.06% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS SEES DEAL ADDING TO FFO/UNIT; 27/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates GGP Inc. Acquisition; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP BPY.O SUBMITS NEW ACQUISITION OFFER FOR GGP INC GGP.N; 07/03/2018 – Commercial Obs: J. Crew Hones in on BNY Mellon’s HQ at Brookfield Place; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy GGP for $23.50 per share in cash; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS LP – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO FFO/UNIT FOR BPY UNITHOLDERS; 23/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Portfolio Manager Update Call; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Reaches Deal to Buy Rest of GGP Inc. for $23.50/Shr; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield And GGP Reach Agreement On BPY’s Acquisition Of GGP; 22/05/2018 – CIT LEAD ARRANGER ON $107.5M FOR OAKLAND BROOKFIELD JV PROJECT

Grassi Investment Management increased its stake in At&T (T) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management bought 13,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 308,507 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.34 million, up from 295,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in At&T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $37.5. About 18.97M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 21/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: AT&T LatAm selects banks for bond sale; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-AU OPTRONICS 2409.TW (NOT ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW ) SAYS FEB SALES AT T$22.7 BLN; 15/05/2018 – AT&T INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH PREMIUM VIDEO STREAMING SERVICE BY END OF 2018; 20/03/2018 – DoJ trial to block AT&T takeover of Time Warner is test case for US deals; 10/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS FINAL RESULTS OF CASH, PRIVATE EXCHANGE OFFERS; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Communications Union Seeks Tax Windfall Disclosure (Video); 15/05/2018 – MEDIA-AT&T union files complaint to force tax windfall plan disclosure – Bloomberg; 29/04/2018 – DOJ’s Antitrust Case Against AT&T Merger Has Been a Slog; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $677.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,733 shares to 91,187 shares, valued at $18.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 7,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,000 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

