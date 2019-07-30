At&T (T) Shareholder Callahan Advisors Upped Holding; Botty Investors Trimmed Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by $5.00 Million as Market Value Rose

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 876,474 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Callahan Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc bought 55,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 381,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.96 million, up from 325,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 28.49M shares traded or 1.80% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 15/05/2018 – AT&T Union Files Complaint to Force Tax Windfall Plan Disclosure; 26/03/2018 – AT&T Judge Rips Lawyers After Witness Saw Arguments, Transcripts; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS IT WAS CONTACTED BY THE SPECIAL COUNSEL’S OFFICE IN 2017 ABOUT COHEN PAYMENTS -STATEMENT; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson Takes Stand in Trial Over Time Warner Deal; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 11/05/2018 – AT&T released a memo explaining its deal with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen. Read it here; 13/03/2018 – Hedge Funds Too Optimistic on AT&T-Time Warner Deal: Gayeski (Video); 02/04/2018 – Couchbase Receives 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 15/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Storied AT&T parcel near River Oaks hits the market; 01/05/2018 – Hadas Gold: Will the AT&T and Time Warner merger be approved but with conditions? Source tells CNN the judge has asked both sid

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canal Insur Communications stated it has 3.41% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Ing Groep Nv owns 1.21 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Comm Limited Com reported 46,161 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 10,210 were reported by Noesis Cap Mangement. Golub Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 63,585 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt stated it has 31,258 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Bragg Advsr has 71,883 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs reported 544,848 shares. Fiduciary Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 348,378 shares. Hendershot Invs accumulated 7,730 shares. Foundry Prtn Lc owns 1.08M shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Westchester Capital Mngmt invested in 0% or 366 shares. Crestwood Advsr Grp Ltd Liability Co invested 0.1% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Hightower Lc accumulated 3.63 million shares. 9,106 are owned by Freestone Cap Holding Limited Liability Corporation.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56 million and $537.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by 9,489 shares to 126,824 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 7,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,840 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.84 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. Another trade for 654 shares valued at $22,583 was sold by Armer Douglas N..

